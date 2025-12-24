Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'The Middle' star Pat Finn dead at 60

Pat Finn battled bladder cancer in 2022, went into remission before cancer returned and metastasized

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Larry Fink Fox News
Pat Finn, best known for his role as Bill Norwood in "The Middle," has died. He was 60. 

The actor died on Monday after a battle with cancer, a source close to the family confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn," Finn's rep said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Pat Finn diagnosed in 2022

"The Middle" star Pat Finn has died after a battle with cancer. (Todd Williamson/WireImage)

"In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word," the statement added.

Pat Finn

The actor was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Comedian Jeff Dye posted a tribute to his friend on Wednesday.

"I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend," Dye, 42, wrote on X. "One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes [sic] in the used to be."

Pat Finn on red carpet

Finn is survived by his wife Donna and their three children. (Brandon Williams/WireImage)

Finn appeared in various other TV shows such as "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "The Drew Carey Show," "That ’70s Show" and "Friends."

Finn is survived by his wife Donna and their three children

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

