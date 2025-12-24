'The Middle' star Pat Finn dead at 60

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pat Finn, best known for his role as Bill Norwood in "The Middle," has died. He was 60.

The actor died on Monday after a battle with cancer, a source close to the family confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn," Finn's rep said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word," the statement added.

Comedian Jeff Dye posted a tribute to his friend on Wednesday.

"I don’t like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend," Dye, 42, wrote on X. "One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I’ll see again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes [sic] in the used to be."

Finn appeared in various other TV shows such as "Murphy Brown," "Seinfeld," "The Drew Carey Show," "That ’70s Show" and "Friends."

Finn is survived by his wife Donna and their three children.