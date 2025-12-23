Andrew’s alleged emails to Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein files requested 'inappropriate friends'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released files related to Jeffery Epstein show that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, allegedly asked Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell whether she had found him "new inappropriate friends" in an email sent while he was staying at the royal family’s Balmoral estate.

In the latest document release by the Department of Justice, the Aug. 16, 2001 email states, "I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family," according to the BBC, referring to the royal family’s private Scottish estate.

"Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time!"

The email, traced to an account labeled "The Invisible Man" and signed "A," was sent five months after the Duke of York was accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre inside Maxwell’s London residence. The message then pivots to a request.

"How’s LA?" the message continues. "Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received!"

Maxwell replied within hours, appearing to dismiss the request.

"So sorry to dissapoint [sic] you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends. Will let you know about some church meetings on those dates," she wrote.

Two days later, the sender behind "The Invisible Man" emailed again, this time describing personal turmoil following the sudden death of his longtime valet.

"Distraught! You probably wouldn’t know but I lost my valet on Thursday. He died in his sleep," the email reads. "He had been with me since I was 2… now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me."

The message ends with the line: "See you real soon… I hope if you are coming over."

Although the sender does not explicitly identify himself, several details suggest Andrew was behind the messages.

One email line stating, "I have left the RN," aligns with Andrew’s departure from active service in the Royal Navy on July 31, 2001.

In another document released by the Department of Justice, a photograph reportedly shows Andrew sprawled across the laps of multiple women, whose identities were redacted, inside the saloon at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham House, according to The Times. Maxwell was also pictured.

Sandringham has long been one of the royal family’s most private retreats, traditionally used for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations — a custom the late queen began in 1988.

Royal commentator Helena Chard said the newly surfaced material reinforces long-standing concerns about Andrew’s judgment.

"Epstein was a highly skilled manipulator and Andrew a blithering idiot/buffoon," Chard told Fox News Digital. "Epstein needed Andrew’s monied circle of friends. It gave him status and a platform to grow his vile empire. Entitled Andrew, with the promise of sex, money and friendship, was hoodwinked into believing Epstein was his friend."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta echoed that sentiment, saying the photos further undermine claims that Andrew’s ties to Epstein and Maxwell were minimal.

"What stands out most to me is the context of these images, not just their content," Matta told Fox News Digital.

"Seeing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell appear in settings directly tied to royal life, particularly Sandringham and Royal Ascot, underscores how close Andrew allowed them to come to the monarchy’s central spaces. Sandringham is one of the family’s most intimate hideaways, and Ascot is one of its most visible social stages. Access to both goes well beyond casual association."

Other images also reportedly show Andrew hunting with Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral Castle, further undercutting claims the relationship was distant or incidental, according to The Guardian. Andrew has faced another setback, with reports indicating the former prince’s gun license was revoked following a review of his circumstances.

According to reports, police officers recently visited Royal Lodge in Windsor, where adjustments were made to his firearms license.

The Metropolitan Police told People that on Nov. 19, officers "attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate. The certificate was surrendered, and [police] will not be commenting any further at this stage."

In October, all of Andrew’s royal titles were removed amid fallout from scandals, including his ties to Epstein.

