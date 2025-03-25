Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rosie O'Donnell's apology, '7th Heaven' star's accuser speaks out

'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison recalls the one time Trump apologized to him, Kelly Clarkson confesses she’s ‘lost’ a lot as she returns to talk show after mysterious absence

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rosie O' Donnell, Stephen Collins

Rosie O'Donnell says she sent an apology to the Irish prime minister after his meeting with Trump; "7th Heaven" star Stephen Collins' accuser admits the "worst part" of hearing his confession of sexual misconduct. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Rosie O’Donnell apologizes to Irish prime minister after White House visit overshadowed by exodus saga

- ‘7th Heaven’ star Stephen Collins’ accuser reveals 'worst part’ of hearing his sexual misconduct confession

- 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison recalls the one time Trump apologized to him: 'This is all my fault'

President Donald Trump, Rick Harrison

"Pawn Stars" personality Rick Harrison remembered a time when President Donald Trump apologized to him. (Getty Images)

'SINCE U BEEN GONE' - Kelly Clarkson confesses she’s ‘lost’ a lot as she returns to talk show after mysterious absence.

'DUCHESS OF DIFFICULT' - Meghan Markle’s ‘messiah complex,’ frequent hugs sparked clash within palace before royal exit: book.

HEALTH IS WEALTH - Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are ‘really failing us.’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow stays warm wearing black coat.

Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are 'really failing us' (Getty Images)

'KEEP IT REAL' - Amy Schumer having 'good experience' with new weight loss drug after suffering severe Ozempic side effects.

NEW DETAILS - Gene Hackman and wife Betsy's death investigation bodycam footage released: report.

ROYAL TANTRUMS - Kate Middleton treats Prince William like ‘a fourth child’ and manages his tantrums, royal insider claims.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile.

Kate Middleton treats Prince William like ‘a fourth child’ and manages his tantrums, royal insider claims (Getty Images)

'POWER COUPLE' - Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors; ‘shared drive’ could create strong match: expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending