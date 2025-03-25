Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rosie O'Donnell's apology, '7th Heaven' star's accuser speaks out

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Rosie O’Donnell apologizes to Irish prime minister after White House visit overshadowed by exodus saga

- ‘7th Heaven’ star Stephen Collins’ accuser reveals 'worst part’ of hearing his sexual misconduct confession

- 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison recalls the one time Trump apologized to him: 'This is all my fault'

'SINCE U BEEN GONE' - Kelly Clarkson confesses she’s ‘lost’ a lot as she returns to talk show after mysterious absence.

'DUCHESS OF DIFFICULT' - Meghan Markle’s ‘messiah complex,’ frequent hugs sparked clash within palace before royal exit: book.

HEALTH IS WEALTH - Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are ‘really failing us.’

'KEEP IT REAL' - Amy Schumer having 'good experience' with new weight loss drug after suffering severe Ozempic side effects.

NEW DETAILS - Gene Hackman and wife Betsy's death investigation bodycam footage released: report.

ROYAL TANTRUMS - Kate Middleton treats Prince William like ‘a fourth child’ and manages his tantrums, royal insider claims.

'POWER COUPLE' - Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors; ‘shared drive’ could create strong match: expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube