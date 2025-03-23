Amy Schumer having 'good experience' with new weight loss drug after suffering severe Ozempic side effects

Amy Schumer's experience with Mounjaro has been vastly different from when she tried an alternative weight-loss medication years ago.

Schumer, 43, praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in a video clip shared on Instagram with her nearly 13 million followers.

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried WeGovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever … but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounajro's been great … I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Schumer admitted she had such a good experience with the telemedicine company that she also invested in MidiHealth.

She signed off her video with a question about the royals, and asked, "I'm not going to stir the pot, but why don't we have to call Kate Middleton Kate of Wales? Ok, Hilaria. Out."

Earlier this year, the "Kinda Pregnant" actress told Howard Stern that she was forced to quit Ozempic due to terrible side effects.

"I have this gene – GDF15 – which makes you extremely prone to nausea which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they're all good," she said on "The Howard Stern Show."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick," she said. "I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.