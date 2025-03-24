Rosie O’Donnell apologizes to Irish prime minister after White House visit overshadowed by exodus saga

Rosie O'Donnell continues to comment on President Donald Trump following her move to Ireland.

Last week, O'Donnell appeared on Ireland's "Late Late Show," where she discussed her recent decision to move out of the U.S., her longstanding feud with Trump and more.

At one point, she touched on Trump's comment about her to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during his visit to the White House earlier this month, admitting she wrote Martin an apology.

She was shown a clip from Trump's meeting with Martin, and when asked how it felt to watch it, she said it was "very, very surreal."

"He's been doing it for two decades, and I'm still not used to it every time he does," she added, referencing their feud, which began after she made comments about him on "The View" in 2006.

O'Donnell continued, "I felt very troubled that they put the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when he’s visiting the White House. I wrote the taoiseach with a little note apology to his email and got a note back that they had received it and thanked me. But I just wanted him to know the history and what happened and why he seems to be out to get me in ways that are startling to most."

During Martin's visit with Trump on March 12, a reporter asked him, "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

Before Martin could answer, Trump chimed in and replied, "That’s true. I like that question. Do you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is? You’re better off not knowing."

In her new interview, O'Donnell spoke about Trump and her decision to leave the U.S. to move to Ireland at length, saying that she never imagined she'd leave the country and that it's "overwhelmingly sad to me personally and way too much for me to take as well emotionally" that he won the presidential election in 2024.

When asked about her decision to move to Ireland, she also said, "The President of the United States has it out for me and has for 20 years," later adding that "he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need."

When Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment, they responded with "Good riddance."

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a feud since 2006 after she criticized him on "The View" about his leniency toward a Miss USA winner who had been accused of drug use and other bad behavior.

Trump responded to the criticism by calling O'Donnell a "real loser."

At the time, in reference to Miss USA Tara Conner, Trump said he was a "believer in second chances. Tara is a good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance."

In 2014, O'Donnell claimed her feud with Trump resulted in the "most bullying I ever experienced in my life."

Since Trump’s first presidential run and win, O'Donnell joked to "Late Night" host Seth Meyers about how she spends "about 90% of my working hours tweeting hatred toward this administration."

In 2015, Trump harshly replied to a question regarding O’Donnell during the Republican primary debate.

When Trump was asked about having called women disparaging names like "fat pigs" and "slob," he laughed and answered, "Only Rosie O'Donnell."

During last year’s election, Trump brought up O'Donnell’s name again when he told a crowd at the October Al Smith dinner that "The View" had gotten "so bad" that showrunners "really need to bring Rosie O’Donnell back."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.