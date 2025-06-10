Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Madonna name-dropped in Diddy trial, Miley Cyrus turns heads in sheer dress

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
-Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio name-dropped in Diddy's federal trial amid explosive testimony
-Miley Cyrus drips in crystals as she turns heads in a risqué sheer dress
-Kate Middleton stands firm with Prince William as doors 'shut' on Prince Harry: expert
GIRL NEXT DOOR - Former Playboy model confesses major missed opportunity during years with Hugh Hefner.
BOLD MOVE - Hailey Bieber flaunts curves in bikini photos as fans praise cheeky Rhode placement.
MAJOR RULING - Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed.
SPLIT FOCUS - Meghan Markle reportedly 'wishes' Prince Harry would stop dwelling on the past.
ON THE RECORD - Diddy's ex reveals he still pays her rent while testifying about alleged abuse.
GROWING PAINS - Ron Howard's daughter had a ‘messed-up’ childhood fixation that worried her parents.
‘LAST LINE’ - ‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs admits digging through trash for cocaine during drug addiction.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA