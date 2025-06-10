Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Madonna name-dropped in Diddy trial, Miley Cyrus turns heads in sheer dress

Sly Stone dead at 82; Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit dismissed

madonna, leonardo dicaprio, sean diddy combs, miley cyrus

Madonna and Leonardo DiCaprio were name-dropped in Diddy's sex-trafficking trial. Miley Cyrus turned heads by wearing a sheer dress in a recent appearance. (Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

-Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio name-dropped in Diddy's federal trial amid explosive testimony

-Miley Cyrus drips in crystals as she turns heads in a risqué sheer dress 

-Kate Middleton stands firm with Prince William as doors 'shut' on Prince Harry: expert

A split of Kendra Wilkinson with Hugh Hefner and Kendra now

Former Playboy model confesses major missed opportunity during years with Hugh Hefner. (Denise Truscello/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

GIRL NEXT DOOR - Former Playboy model confesses major missed opportunity during years with Hugh Hefner.

BOLD MOVE - Hailey Bieber flaunts curves in bikini photos as fans praise cheeky Rhode placement.

MAJOR RULING - Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed. 

SPLIT FOCUS - Meghan Markle reportedly 'wishes' Prince Harry would stop dwelling on the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look serious in a photo

Meghan Markle reportedly 'wishes' Prince Harry would stop dwelling on the past. (Getty Images)

ON THE RECORD - Diddy's ex reveals he still pays her rent while testifying about alleged abuse. 

GROWING PAINS - Ron Howard's daughter had a ‘messed-up’ childhood fixation that worried her parents. 

‘LAST LINE’ - ‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs admits digging through trash for cocaine during drug addiction. 

jason biggs

‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs admits digging through trash for cocaine during drug addiction. (Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images)

Trending