Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio name-dropped during Diddy's federal trial in explosive testimony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Explosive testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial featured a few A-list names during the fourth week.

Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyoncé are a few of the celebrities who came up as the prosecution witnesses continued to take the stand and testify against the rapper in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Diddy's trial began May 12 with opening statements. Throughout the fourth week of testimony, the jury heard from the disgraced music mogul's ex-assistant "Mia," former Bad Boy Entertainment CFO Derek Ferguson, Cassie's friend Bryana Bongolan and Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane."

CASSIE'S FRIEND ADMITS SHE CAN'T REMEMBER DETAILS OF BOMBSHELL CLAIMS AGAINST DIDDY

Here's a look at the celebrities mentioned in court this week.

Madonna

After Diddy's assistant, who testified under the pseudonym Mia, was let go in March 2017, she was hired by pop star Madonna.

The rapper's defense team had questioned Mia aboutwhether she'd worked in the "same industry" as before after being fired.

When asked what the ex-assistant did for Madonna, Mia replied, "A myriad of things."

"I was hired to help lead her film division," Diddy's former employee claimed on the stand. "She also needed help restructuring her internal executive team, then it morphed into multiple roles."

DIDDY'S ‘DREAM TEAM’ DEFENSE COULD COST HIM $15M: EXPERT

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger

Diddy's ex-assistant Mia mentioned both Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger in a text to her former boss that was read in court Monday.

During her cross-examination, the disgraced music mogul's defense zeroed in on text messages Mia sent after she experienced alleged physical and sexual abuse by Combs. The former ex-assistant admitted the text messages she sent to Diddy after being terminated from her job were all positive.

"Love you, too. And the only things to remember are the good times, and those are the only memories I have!! Ha ha ha, like f------ hysterical ones! I'll send you everything I've got! I remember even before you had videographers with us, I carried around the little iVid thing. I found those, too. Completely forgot about them.

"So many magical hilarious things, like drinking 1942 on the Parrot Cay Beach and champagne under the Eiffel Tower at 4:00 a.m. in the dark; and singing with Jimmy at Interscope; and Mick Jagger trying to take me home, but I ran away; and Ibiza caves, where I got a seven-inch scar; and Hawaii 5.0, when you punched that d--- f--- for talking s--- to me; and launching Revolt; and that random underground Baccarat game where Jlolo wouldn't pay out and I stayed only, and you won 650 grand, and that little prick ran away from me, and Leo [DiCaprio] grabbed my pink bedazzled BlackBerry, and you said that Titanic mother f----- doesn't know s---. He won 10K, I won 650K. Ha ha ha. Gosh, there are trillions of stories that are amazing."

USHER, OBAMA NAME-DROPPED IN DIDDY'S TRIAL AS SEX TRAFFICKING CASE HEATS UP

Beyoncé and Rihanna

Rihanna and Beyoncé were mentioned during Bryana Bongolan's testimony Wednesday. Cassie Ventura's friend claimed the two had been working on a clothing line with Diamond Supply Company.

According to Bongolan, the two got out a few collections during a two-year period. However, the clothing lines didn't work out due to "internal" reasons at Diamond Supply Company.

Cassie's friend agreed with Diddy's defense lawyer that the clothing lines didn't work out because the two were competing with Rihanna and Beyoncé.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Judd Apatow

Film producer Judd Apatow was mentioned during testimony in Diddy's trial while the defense was showing text messages from the rapper's ex-assistant. The defense noted Mia sent the texts after the "Last Night" rapper had been violent with her for years. Mia left her job working for Diddy in 2017.

On March 8, 2019, five months after the death of Diddy's longtime partner, Kim Porter, Mia reached out.

"Just sending you all the love in the world," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"Speaking of, you should watch Love on Netflix. Judd Apatow created it," she added in a separate text that same day. "It's superbad-esque funny."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chadwick Boseman

In another text message Diddy's ex-assistant sent to the rapper after he allegedly abused her, Mia mentioned actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Thinking of you since I heard about Chad Boseman and our sick James Brown auditions," she wrote to Combs in 2020, years after she stopped working for him.

The "Black Panther" star died from colon cancer at the age of 43.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chad Boseman passed away, and we had done this – I don't know how to explain it," Mia further explained during her testimony. "He was auditioning for this role for the James Brown movie that Chad Boseman got, and, essentially, he put on his own production that was – or we put on his own production for, like, a week, and it was really intense. Yeah, that's it."

Diddy then asked Mia if she had a copy of the James Brown audition tape.