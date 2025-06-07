‘American Pie’ star Jason Biggs admits digging through trash for cocaine during drug addiction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Pie" actor Jason Biggs is pulling back the curtain on the darkest days of his drug addiction—and the harrowing lengths he went to feed it.

Biggs, now 47, revealed a startling glimpse into his past, as he opened up about his struggle with substance abuse in his 20s.

At the height of his fame and addiction, Biggs admitted he once rummaged through his trash can just to get one more hit of cocaine.

"Being 22 with money in the bank and coke in my pocket and no one saying no to me," Biggs shared on the "Well with Arielle Lorre," podcast earlier this week.

"I lived in the gray area, but I have ‘snorting dust off the floor’ stories or similar to that," he recalled. "One of my craziest stories was, I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line."

Bigg’s candid confession shared how deep his addiction had taken hold. Alone in his house and desperate to extend the high, Biggs said what he thought would be his "last line" of cocaine quickly turned into something far more disturbing.

The "Orange is the New Black" actor remembered it was 4 a.m. and his wife, Jenny Mollen, was asleep. While Biggs was restless, he attempted to stop himself from doing more drugs by throwing the cocaine into the trash can.

"Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, I’m like, what am I doing? I go into my trash, and I take it out and I do a line."

But the spiral didn’t end there.

"Before I took the Ambien, I was like, ‘One more,’" Biggs continued. "I went outside and I climbed into the trash bin and got the bag of coke and went upstairs and did another line. I was like, ‘What the f— am I doing? This is absolutely insane.’"

In March 2024, Biggs opened up about his battle with alcoholism.

"I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’, but meanwhile, I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home," he shared on his wife Jenny Mollen’s podcast.

Biggs confessed at the time that he had hidden his alcoholism from his wife, but she had never noticed it.

"I had it figured out to a T — to not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you," he remarked.

The couple got married in 2008 and share two sons, Sid and Lazlo.

In 2018, Biggs took to Instagram to share his sobriety journey.

"I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this s--- is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this."