Kate Middleton stands firm with Prince William as doors 'shut' on Prince Harry: expert

Kate Middleton reportedly has zero plans to reach out to Prince Harry for peace talks, choosing instead to stand by her husband, Prince William.

An unnamed source recently told Us Weekly that the Prince and Princess of Wales "just don’t understand why Harry doesn’t stay quiet" after his royal exit. But Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital that the royal couple feel differently, according to her sources.

"Catherine has been nothing but supportive of her husband – and that’s exactly why Prince William is so deeply hurt," Schofield explained.

"His pain doesn’t come from personal insults or headlines. It comes from his instinct to protect the woman he loves… But what cuts the deepest is Harry’s treatment of Catherine. She’s always loved him, always treated him like a little brother. That’s the betrayal William won’t forget… But Harry never seems to think about the consequences."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the mother of three had been "saddened" by the fallout between William and her brother-in-law. Still, she won’t be getting involved.

"Catherine and Harry shared a fun humor and were often seen giggling together at events," Chard explained. "Sadly and upsettingly, Princess Catherine was dragged into the public negative narrative which was a real smack round the face for the kind sister-in-law who tried hard to be the peacemaker between the brothers."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back as senior royals and moved to California, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

Since their departure, the couple have aired their grievances in interviews, podcasts as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which caused further estrangement between the prince and his family.

In his book, Harry laid bare embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and wrote candidly of his sibling rivalry with William, heir to the British throne. Previously in 2021, Meghan claimed to Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview viewed by nearly 50 million people globally that it was Kate who made her cry leading up to her wedding in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly that Kate, 43, was "scarred" by Meghan’s interview.

"The reframing of events upset her, and making up a narrative that Kate is mean was devastating," the source claimed. "She can’t retaliate, and Meghan knows that."

Chard told Fox News Digital that while Kate and Meghan, 43, don’t have much in common, the Princess of Wales was supportive of Harry finding love.

"Princess Catherine was happy when Prince Harry met Meghan," Chard explained. "She was thrilled that Prince Harry seemed genuinely happy… The three musketeers became the ‘Fab Four’… Princess Catherine [silently] cannot understand why Prince Harry still won't bite his tongue and continues his destructive path."

Royal experts have told Fox News Digital that William and Harry are not on speaking terms. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that King Charles III, their father, won’t respond to Harry’s phone calls or letters.

"As time moved on, the Sussexes aired more and more allegations, grievances and untruths against members of the British royal family," said Chard. "While battling ill health, Princess Catherine sprung into protection mode. Her goals have been protecting the crown, future-proofing the monarchy, [honoring] the late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and protecting her children from Prince Harry's hurtful commentary."

Schofield claimed that after Harry mentioned Kate in his book, there was no turning back for William.

"Harry published a word-for-word text exchange between Meghan and Catherine, dragging private family moments into the public square," said Schofield. "William can take the punches Harry throws at him – the dog bowl, the breaking of Harry’s necklace – trivial… [But] Harry effectively sent the online mob after William and Catherine… [And] Catherine has had a tough two years between cancer and this ongoing drama."

Thankfully for William and the rest of the royal household, "Catherine is focusing on staying happy and healthy," said Schofield.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales have put on a united front – especially after Harry recently declared in a BBC interview that he wants reconciliation with his family.

"Princess Catherine and Prince Harry’s relationship has dramatically deteriorated over recent years," Fordwich claimed. "There is a huge sense of betrayal and broader frustration, as well as a massive cultural clash. How Harry has changed under the influence of Meghan Markle has been baffling both to the royal family and beyond."

"Prince William and Princess Catherine are upholding traditional royal discretion and dedicating themselves to duty, while Harry’s public disclosures, especially in his whingefest ‘Spare,’ and numerous interviews have been deeply damaging, as well as totally unnecessary," Fordwich shared.

"Catherine, in particular, is deeply wounded by Harry’s media disclosures airing family grievances and betraying any family loyalty while dismissing royal values. Catherine was once the peacemaker between the feuding brothers. She often encouraged William to reconcile."

"However, after years of futile efforts, she has now thrown her hands up in disgust, stepping back from any role of attempting to mediate a reconciliation since the rift between the brothers kept widening," Fordwich claimed. "She and William are now totally at one regarding hypocritical Harry. She’s far more focused on her health and family. She’s rather hurt."

Kate and Harry’s relationship wasn’t always strained, the experts stressed. In "Spare," Harry described Kate as "a fantastic girl."

"I’m really looking forward to getting her under my wing," he’s quoted as saying. "She’ll be taking me under her wing, probably."

"I loved my new sister-in-law," he wrote in his book. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

He also wrote about their first time meeting, saying she was "carefree, sweet [and] kind."

"She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art," he recalled. "And clothes. She loved clothes… I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it."

But these days, trust is the big reason why William and Kate – as well as many members of the royal family – won’t reportedly extend an olive branch to the Sussexes.

"No one trusts Harry and Meghan – and for good reason," Schofield claimed.

"I recently spoke with my friend Hugo Vickers, a close confidant of the royal family, who told me that even the late Queen Elizabeth didn’t feel comfortable being left alone with them. She would ensure a chaperone was always present during their visits – whether it was to prevent secret photos or to avoid being pressured into negotiations that should’ve been discussed with Harry’s father, not her."

"The queen didn’t trust them," Schofield claimed. "Why should Catherine? Catherine has every reason to be wary. She believes Harry and Meghan intentionally lied about her – and after everything they’ve leaked, exaggerated or twisted, can you blame her?"

Chard noted that the royal family, especially Kate, have been following the late queen’s mantra – never complain, never explain.

"Prince Harry was brought up under his late grandma’s mantra… Meghan supports Harry, who now constantly complains. Princess Catherine is sad that the Prince Harry of old is no longer, has taken on board that all trust is broken, and the door is shut on Harry. They will not meet for the time being unless at a funeral or possible wedding."

"Previously, Princess Catherine looked forward to her children getting to know the Sussex children," said Chard. "However, she is aware her parenting decisions are critical to the success of the crown and will ensure her children have as normal a childhood as possible as the reality of her and her husband's new roles loom. She certainly doesn't want Prince Harry to burden Prince William's future reign."

These days, William and Kate, along with the other royals, are choosing to prioritize the crown.

"They saw [Harry and Meghan’s] performance for what it was – and they’ve stood their ground ever since," said Schofield.