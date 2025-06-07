Miley Cyrus drips in crystals while turning heads with risqué sheer dress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus is leaving little to the imagination in her latest daring ensemble.

The "Flowers" singer turned heads in a sheer dress dripping in crystals for the screening of her visual album, "Something Beautiful," at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Cyrus, 32, wore a plunging naked dress embellished with crystals.

A nude bodysuit was revealed underneath with ivory-colored fringes at the bottom. She completed her look with a matching fringe jacket. The red carpet ensemble was an SS25 Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry net dress.

MILEY CYRUS STUNS FANS IN DARING DRESS DURING NEW YORK ALBUM SIGNING

The pop star accessorized with a cream-colored matching clutch, designed with a unique gold face, and she wore matching pointed heels. Cyrus’ hair was styled in Hollywood waves.

"Seeing Something Beautiful on the big screen at @tribeca @beacontheatre surrounded by the screams of the audience, was so worth every bit of effort lovingly labored into this visual album," she wrote on Instagram.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Tonight was emotional, deep, fun & fabulous. All my favorite things, but YOU the crowd were my absolute favorite of all. I love you."

Earlier this week, Cyrus stepped out in yet another bold outfit in New York City.

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS LEG 'BEGAN TO DISINTEGRATE' FROM INFECTION SHE CONTRACTED ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

She wore a sheer Ludovic de Saint Sernin black dress, which she accessorized with black underwear and no bra.

The former Disney star also paired the look with black sunglasses and high heels and wore her blonde hair in an old-fashioned updo with curled bangs. She was photographed in the chic look as she signed vinyls for fans.

The actress posted photos of her daring outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Posed with the beautiful people who showed up at 30 Rock for @roughtradenyc." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You’re such [an] icon," one fan wrote, while another added, "Damn this dress" with a few fire emojis.

A third fan wrote, "What a queen omg," while another wrote, "OKAY OKAY OKAY YOU ATE THIS LOOK UP MAAM."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The visual album also includes a corresponding musical movie, which will be released in theaters everywhere June 27.

When it comes to the visuals, Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar they were "inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall,'" and she set out to make it with "a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."