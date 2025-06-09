Diddy's ex's testimony could provide powerful corroboration to allegations in sex crimes trial: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend took the stand Monday and testified for the third day in the rapper's federal trial for sex crimes.

His ex, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," told prosecutors that there were times she felt coerced into hotel nights with Diddy and that the Bad Boy Records founder still pays for both her legal fees and rent.

Jane recalled alleged instances of abuse while dating Diddy on and off for three years and up until the week before he was arrested in New York City on federal charges.

Jennifer Beidel, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York who now practices at Dykema, told Fox News Digital that Jane's testimony may be "powerful" to the jury.

"Jane Doe commented on the consistency between her experience and that of Cassie Ventura after she read Ventura’s civil lawsuit," Beidel said. "If the jury also finds the two women’s experiences similar, Jane Doe’s testimony becomes powerful corroboration of Ventura’s testimony. Adding in the voice memos could lend even more credence to the two women’s accounts, as those voice memos are evidence of Mr. Combs’ views at the time in his own words."

Jane told the court that Diddy asked her about coercion after he allegedly forced her to take drugs before having sex with a male escort. She testified about Diddy's alleged violent behavior and said he once put her in a chokehold after kicking and punching her. The jury was shown video evidence of Jane's injuries, which included a bruised eye and welts on her forehead.

Texts shown in federal court on Monday between Diddy and Jane revealed that she felt manipulated and wanted monetary income.

The rapper allegedly texted Jane back, "F--- you." Jane allegedly told Diddy, "You're the only opportunist ... you had three years of fun with my body ... you were a full time job and consumed my life." The "Last Night" rapper allegedly texted back that he was blocking Jane's number and also calling the police.

"You conned me into sucking d--- for you," Jane allegedly texted. After several texts, she wrote, "I'm going to kill myself."

"Early in the trial, the prosecutors introduced extensive evidence to support their theory that Combs used violence and threats of violence to coerce Ventura into engaging in sexual activity," former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Fox News Digital. "However, the prosecution’s evidence of Jane Doe’s alleged coercion centers more on emotional manipulation than violence. That could prove to be a weakness for the prosecution case because Jane’s evidence was introduced later in the trial, closer to when the jurors will deliberate."

Mark Chuktow, who now practices at Dykema, added, "As a result, it might dilute the impact of Ventura’s earlier testimony because Jane’s evidence is less clear-cut regarding whether Combs coerced her to engage in sexual activity. To counter this, the prosecutors might put more weight in closing arguments on the evidence that Combs blackmailed both women into complying with his sexual demands through threats of destroying their reputations and careers by publicly exposing the video recordings of their participation in the freak-offs.

"Blackmail like this might resonate more with the jury than Combs’ emotional manipulation of Jane when deciding whether or not the victims consented to the sexual activity."

In court, Jane testified that after fleeing from the "All About the Benjamins" rapper during an alleged violent encounter, she returned to the home and claimed she was on the patio when she allegedly punched Diddy around his temple on his forehead. He allegedly retaliated by punching Jane in the head twice in the forehead and eye area.

She told the court she retreated to a deep part of the backyard, fell and curled up in a ball to cover her head and face while Diddy allegedly continued to punch and kick her. He allegedly said Jane was trying to take him away from his kids and family.

Diddy then allegedly grabbed Jane by the hair and her arm and dragged her back into the house, saying she was "f---ing crazy." She claimed to keep asking him to leave.

"Jane’s testimony is more of the same in regards to the defendant’s conduct, and it certainly does not paint a good picture of Mr. Combs," Los Angeles litigator John J. Perlstein told Fox News Digital. "It is hard to say whether or not the jury is numb to it all. However, they are unlikely to be shocked by Jane’s testimony given what everyone else has said thus far.

"This trial is a lengthy process for jurors, and recordings and videos of the testimonies typically fare better than readings."

Jane also testified to being with Diddy when she saw the video of the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Diddy was with his friends and family in May 2024 when she was invited to a "huddle," where she remembered the group trying to come up with a form of a sincere apology post regarding the video.

She told the court that she never heard the "Victory" rapper deny he was the one in the video assaulting Cassie. Jane testified that Diddy showed her a final draft of what he would say, and she understood he would post it on social media. She said she thought the message was heartfelt.

Jane claimed they eventually talked about the video in June or July 2024. Diddy allegedly told her that was the only time he and Cassie had physical violence. Diddy allegedly told Jane that Cassie "was a hitter."

Attorney Christopher Melche told Fox News Digital, "Jane testified about horrific acts of abuse in the relationship similar to what Cassie experienced, but what was unique about her testimony today is that Jane is still having her rent paid for by Diddy to this very day, and they continued their relationship right up to the time that he was arrested, so I'm not sure how the jury is going to reconcile all of these horrible things that happened to her and how her rent is being paid and accepted right 'til now."

In a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy (RICO); sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, where witnesses have testified to alleged rape, sexual assault, severe physical abuse, forced labor and drug trafficking. The trial is expected to wrap up by July 4.