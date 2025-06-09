Expand / Collapse search
Style

Hailey Bieber's bikini photos prompt celebrities to flood comments with praise

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel among celebrities praising entrepreneur's latest photo collection

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Hailey Bieber is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photo dump. 

Over the weekend, Bieber shared a number of bikini pictures with her 55 million Instagram followers. "lemon drop martinis all summer long," she captioned her post, including some fun emojis. 

The first Instagram image was a close-up shot of the Rhode founder wearing a black triangle bikini top, a black shrug and a cowboy hat. She included a shot of a lemon drop martini and a new Rhode product that recently launched. 

Hailey Bieber

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber shared a number of bikini pictures with her 55 million Instagram followers. "lemon drop martinis all summer long," she captioned her post, including some fun emojis. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Another image of Hailey showed her holding a coffee mug and wearing a gray bikini and a matching hoodie. She was facing away from the camera with a Rhode eye patch on her backside.

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES PUBLIC APOLOGY TO HAILEY OVER VOGUE COVER COMMENTS

Hailey Bieber bikini

Hailey Bieber shared bikini snaps on Instagram over the weekend. (Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber included several other snaps of her in the black and gray bikini and a cake that had "Proud of You" written in white frosting.

"lemon drop martinis all summer long."

— Hailey Bieber

Fans and Bieber's peers flocked to her comment section to praise her recent post. 

"Gorgeous stunning radiant," one user wrote. 

Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel commented with a heart-eye emoji.

Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria&#39;s Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York. The Victorias Secret Fashion Show will air on CBS on Tuesday, December 8th at 10pm EST. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Model Candice Swanepoel commented on Hailey Bieber's post. (AP)

"I'm obsessed with this dump," another user wrote. 

Lori Harvey wrote, "A-- SO FAT NEED A LAPDANCE!!!"

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Instagram photo dump from Sunday. (Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber has been making big moves in her life. In May, e.l.f. Beauty announced that they were acquiring Rhode for $1 billion. She announced at the time that she would be stepping into "an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer." 

Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber's son turns 1 in August. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last year. They are approaching their son's first birthday in August.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

