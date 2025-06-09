Hailey Bieber's bikini photos prompt celebrities to flood comments with praise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photo dump.

Over the weekend, Bieber shared a number of bikini pictures with her 55 million Instagram followers. "lemon drop martinis all summer long," she captioned her post, including some fun emojis.

The first Instagram image was a close-up shot of the Rhode founder wearing a black triangle bikini top, a black shrug and a cowboy hat. She included a shot of a lemon drop martini and a new Rhode product that recently launched.

Another image of Hailey showed her holding a coffee mug and wearing a gray bikini and a matching hoodie. She was facing away from the camera with a Rhode eye patch on her backside.

Bieber included several other snaps of her in the black and gray bikini and a cake that had "Proud of You" written in white frosting.

Fans and Bieber's peers flocked to her comment section to praise her recent post.

"Gorgeous stunning radiant," one user wrote.

Victoria's Secret angel Candice Swanepoel commented with a heart-eye emoji.

"I'm obsessed with this dump," another user wrote.

Lori Harvey wrote, "A-- SO FAT NEED A LAPDANCE!!!"

Bieber has been making big moves in her life. In May, e.l.f. Beauty announced that they were acquiring Rhode for $1 billion. She announced at the time that she would be stepping into "an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer."

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last year. They are approaching their son's first birthday in August.