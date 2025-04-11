Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll sheds nearly 200 pounds, Val Kilmer’s cause of death revealed

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Jelly Roll drops nearly 200 pounds, sets sights on sky-high goal

-Val Kilmer's official cause of death revealed

-John Mellencamp insists daughter Teddi Mellencamp finalize burial plans as she battles cancer

BACK TO BASICS - Josh Duhamel left Hollywood behind to live off-grid in Minnesota.

STAYING THE COURSE - King Charles won’t hand the throne to Prince William; shake-up could spark ‘crisis,' experts say.

NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE - AI remake of the classic 'Wizard of Oz' sparks mixed reactions, experts say.

UNSETTLING TAKE - Christina Ricci claims happy people don't do 'anything interesting.'

‘FRIENDS FOREVER’ - 'Lassie' actor Joey D. Vieira dead at 80.

LIFE ON THE LINE - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa forced to stare ‘death in the face’ during his cancer battle.

'NEXT CHAPTER' - 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS.

