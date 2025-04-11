Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jelly Roll sheds nearly 200 pounds, Val Kilmer’s cause of death revealed

John Mellencamp insists daughter finalize burial plans amid cancer battle; ‘Seinfeld’ star sparks viral travel trend

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
jelly roll, val kilmer

Jelly Roll sheds nearly 200 pounds; Val Kilmer’s cause of death revealed. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AP Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

-Jelly Roll drops nearly 200 pounds, sets sights on sky-high goal

-Val Kilmer's official cause of death revealed

-John Mellencamp insists daughter Teddi Mellencamp finalize burial plans as she battles cancer

Josh Duhamel on a late night show

Josh Duhamel left Hollywood behind to live off-grid in Minnesota. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

BACK TO BASICS - Josh Duhamel left Hollywood behind to live off-grid in Minnesota.

STAYING THE COURSE - King Charles won’t hand the throne to Prince William; shake-up could spark ‘crisis,' experts say.

NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE - AI remake of the classic 'Wizard of Oz' sparks mixed reactions, experts say.

Christina Ricci red carpet

Christina Ricci says she will never be the "girl next door." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

UNSETTLING TAKE - Christina Ricci claims happy people don't do 'anything interesting.'

‘FRIENDS FOREVER’ - 'Lassie' actor Joey D. Vieira dead at 80.

A photo of Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa opens up about "staring death in the face" during his cancer battle.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

LIFE ON THE LINE - HGTV star Tarek El Moussa forced to stare ‘death in the face’ during his cancer battle. 

'NEXT CHAPTER' - 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending