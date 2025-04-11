'Lassie' actor Joey D. Vieira dead at 80

Joey D. Vieira, best known for his role in "Lassie," has died. He was 80.

The wife of his "Lassie" co-star Jon Provost confirmed with Fox News Digital that Vieira died just before his birthday, surrounded by loved ones.

"I have known him nearly 30 years. We were in touch with Joey and his kids all these years," Laurie Jacobson Provost said.

"We spoke to Joey weekly during his long hospital stay. His daughter, Shanyn, let us know when he entered hospice, which barely lasted 24 hours."

Vieira died late April 7 – "8 minutes shy of his birthday." Laurie explained that Vieira’s daughter had called them the next morning to announce his death.

She continued to reflect on how her husband and Vieira met 68 years ago.

"The ‘Lassie’ family is very close," Laurie remarked.

His former co-star paid tribute on Wednesday to his longtime friend on social media.

"What a hell of a week it's been. An original Lassie cast member, Joey Vieira, ‘Porky,’ passed last night. I received a call from his daughter Shanyn that he entered hospice a couple days ago," the Facebook post read.

He went on to write that he had "met Joey when I was seven years old, when I started lassie, we hit it off and remain friends forever. Joey was a great guy, a talented actor and even a successful record producer. Joey has joined his son Beau in heaven."

Jon, who portrayed Timmy Martin in "Lassie," accompanied his heartfelt tribute with several black-and-white photos of his memories with Vieira.

The cause of death is unknown.

Vieira was born on April 8, 1944, in Los Angeles, California.

The actor made his on-screen debut on the sitcom "Meet Mr. McNutley," and then starred in the comedy "The Pride of the Family" alongside Paul Hartmann.

Vieira was 10 years old when he booked "Lassie," created by Robert Maxwell and animal trainer Rudd Weatherwax. He starred on the show from 1954 until 195, portraying Sylvester "Porky" Brockway, who lived on a farm with his collie.

He appeared on 91 episodes of "Lassie."

The popular series won two Emmy Awards for "Best Family Television Show."

"Lassie" went on for another 15 seasons after Vieira's departure. He later appeared in shows like "Shirley Temple’s Storybook" and "My Three Sons."

Vieira also made appearances in 1969’s "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, 1986’s "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" and "The Patriot."

Vieira’s other film credits include 1971’s "Evel Knievel," 1988’s "Free Enterprise," "Married … With Children" and more.

In 2023, Vieira’s son, Beau, died of cancer. The late actor is survived by his daughter Shanyn.