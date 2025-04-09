Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

King Charles won’t hand throne to Prince William as monarchy shake-up could spark 'crisis': experts

After brief hospital stay in UK, king is in Italy with Queen Camilla

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects

King Charles returns home after hospitalization from cancer treatment side effects

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan gives an update on King Charles after he was hospitalized for temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Prince William has been quietly taking on more duties to support his father behind palace doors, raising questions about whether the monarch would ever step down to prioritize his health.

But according to several royal experts, King Charles, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, has no plans to give up the throne anytime soon. And William fully supports him as he steps up to the plate as heir.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich stressed to Fox News Digital that William’s intention is to help lighten his father’s workload as the monarch continues his treatments while taking on duties at the same time. 

Prince William walking behind his father King Charles as they're both in uniform.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said Prince William has been taking on more royal duties to support his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The last time a royal abdicated, it caused a "crisis" in the U.K., something "The Firm" won’t want to repeat, she said.

Fox News Digital contacted Kensington Palace, which handles the Prince of Wales's office, for comment.

A close-up of Prince William listening wearing a dark suit and a white shirt.

Prince William (Derek Ironside/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility," said Fordwich.

A photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton riding in a carriage

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are gearing up to someday take leadership roles. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images)

"Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen. But most certainly, they are not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension," she stressed.

"The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions. The only definite thing is that an abdication would be a significant departure from all tradition."

Prince William and King Charles in uniform facing each other outdoors.

Prince William has long been preparing to be the king of England. (Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fordwich noted that abdication isn’t typically the norm for the British royal family. The last one, which involved Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, Edward VIII, caused "a constitutional crisis," she noted.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor standing next to each other and looking serious

Edward VIII (1894-1972) was given the title Duke of Windsor after he abdicated in 1936 to be with Wallis Simpson. Constitutionally, he couldn't marry a divorcee and remain on the throne. (Daily Herald Archive/National Science &amp; Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images)

"Given his mother’s values, King Charles is most likely to do all he can to continue serving, dedicating himself to duty," she said.

In 1936, Edward declared in an explosive broadcast to a stunned nation that he was voluntarily abdicating the throne, the first English monarch to do so, to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, the BBC reported. This resulted in George VI being king and the former Princess Elizabeth suddenly finding herself next in line.

King Charles III with Queen Elizabeth II on Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee

King Charles III took the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Fordwich’s statement came shortly after Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Newsweek that the monarch should consider allowing William to take on more significant roles as heir on his behalf. However, Seward noted that the 76-year-old is too much of a workaholic and won’t give up the throne anytime soon.

"The trouble is, he's been so conditioned to work that I don't think he functions unless he's working," she told the outlet. "When he's not working, he's probably a bit all over the place… He's always working, and it's just not his nature to take an afternoon nap, which I'm sure Camilla is trying to make him do."

Still, Seward stressed that the king is still a cancer patient.

King Charles waving next to Queen Camilla and a priest

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate for Sunday services. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"Cancer treatment makes you very, very tired," she said. "The trouble is it's his duty as monarch to do these stifling, boring handshakes with incoming and outgoing ambassadors. How boring that must be. I would think that's very exhausting, but the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as monarch."

Prince William kissing King Charles on the cheek during the monarch's coronation.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, kisses his father, King Charles III, during the monarch's coronation ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"If someone could take some of that away from him, I think his life would be easier," Seward added.

In late March, Charles canceled planned engagements on the advice of his doctors, Buckingham Palace said, without providing details about the "temporary side effects" that he experienced. The episode was a reminder that the king continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer diagnosed more than a year ago.

Queen Elizabeth smiling and shaking Liz Truss' hand.

Queen Elizabeth greets then-Conservative Party leader Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Sept. 6, 2022. The queen died two days later. (Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

That reality has slipped away from the collective consciousness since last spring when Charles returned to public duties after stepping away for almost three months to focus on his initial treatment and recovery. In the intervening months, he has attended D-Day commemoration events in France, presided over the State Opening of Parliament and even embarked on a nine-day visit to Australia and Samoa.

King Charles looking surprised in a light blue suit.

Britain's King Charles III attends a reception with members of the British-Italian community at Villa Wolkonsky, the official residence of the ambassador to Italy, in Rome on April 8, 2025. (ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During the early stages of his treatment, Charles continued fulfilling his constitutional duties as head of state, including reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister.

And after being briefly hospitalized in late March this year, Charles was again back at work.

King Charles in a suit looking somber as he walks in front of a military.

King Charles III visits Quirinal Palace in Rome on April 8, 2025. (Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Monday, Charles arrived in Rome for a state visit to Italy. He was traveling with his wife, Queen Camilla, for a three-day visit, which included the first address to the Italian Parliament of a British monarch, visits with the Italian president and premier and a side trip to Ravenna to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Adriatic city’s liberation by Allied forces.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to a crowd outside of Rome.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Colosseum in Rome on day 2 of their state visit to Italy on April 8, 2025. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

A planned meeting with Pope Francis was initially postponed by mutual agreement due to the pope’s bout with double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff returned to the Vatican two weeks ago and made a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square.

But on April 9 – Charles and Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary – they met privately with the pope at the Vatican. The pope issued a new invitation for a private audience, but it was only confirmed that Wednesday morning.

The king is expected to press ahead with his work in the coming days.

Kate Middleton wearing a white and navy matching dress and hat on a slant

Last year, Prince William supported his wife, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. She's now cancer-free. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It seems unlikely that the king will want to step back from his duties any more than is strictly necessary," British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital. "Though he had to cancel some engagements recently, it caused very minimal disruption to his otherwise busy schedule. He has always been clear that his work ethic compels him to be as busy as possible."

Prince William and KIng Charles in royal regalia sitting next to each other and looking serious.

Prince William, seen here with his father, became the Prince of Wales when the monarch ascended to the throne in 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images)

"Of course, he is not a youngster, and the example of his late mother’s older years shows that, when needed, the royal family can accommodate sharing the burden, if necessary," Sacerdoti shared. "But just as Queen Elizabeth II continued to work well into her old age, and even when she was not entirely healthy, I am sure that the king will want to do the same and keep going as much as is possible."

Charles ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. Her last official duty was appointing Liz Truss as prime minister on Sept. 6, 2022, at Balmoral Castle. The queen passed away two days later at the Scottish estate.

Princess Anne looking at King Charles as they both wear matching uniforms and look somber.

King Charles and his sister, Anne, Princess Royal, attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"King Charles will never abdicate through his own volition, especially as he has waited a lifetime to become monarch," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

Queen Camilla smiling in a polka dot dress accepting flowers.

Britain's Queen Camilla greets children as she visits the Alessandro Manzoni school as part of a state visit to Rome on April 9, 2025. (PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He enjoys the role and the values it brings to Camilla as queen," he shared. "Behind the scenes, I am sure discussions are being held in case the king’s conditions worsen to an extent where he cannot complete even the smallest tasks. But in reality, we are not at that stage yet."

"There have been more reports that, again, behind the scenes, William and Kate are preparing for their eventual roles," Turner continued. "Of course, this fuels more speculation about the king’s health. I hope he remains on the throne as he has many good qualities and crowds on royal engagements adore him."

King Charles and Queen Camilla standing together in front of a crowd in Rome.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for photographers in front of the Colosseum in Rome on April 8, 2025. (Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A royal aide previously told Newsweek that Camilla was the only one who had any success asking the king to slow down.

"She can jolly him along with great affection – and at the other end of the spectrum, she's about the only person in the universe who can try to rein him back when he's undertaking too much because of his insatiable appetite for work," the insider claimed.

The aide added that Camilla is only "partially" successful.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving wearing royal robes and their crowns.

Not even Queen Camilla can stop King Charles from being a workaholic, royal experts told Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

Seward does feel hopeful about the king’s health.

King Charles wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt.

King Charles III is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured) at Villa Pamphili in Rome during day 3 of his state visit to Italy on April 9, 2025. (Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"He's always been driven, and he's strong," she told the outlet. "This cancer has weakened him, but I think he's fine."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.