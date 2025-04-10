Expand / Collapse search
'Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

The 'Euphoria' actor, 52, revealed his ALS diagnosis Thursday

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. 

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the 52-year-old "Euphoria" actor and "Grey's Anatomy" alum told People magazine. 

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

'GREY'S ANATOMY' STAR ERIC DANE ENTERS REHAB FOR PAINKILLER ADDICTION

Eric Dane smiling

Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," according to the Mayo Clinic. 

It causes loss of muscle control as well as breathing and eating problems and can cause dementia

Eric Dane at an event

ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," according to the Mayo Clinic.  (Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Patients typically live for three years after being diagnosed with the disease, but some can live for decades, according to the ALS Association. 

Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" wearing a white coat and dark blue scrubs

Eric Dane is known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as McSteamy, on "Grey's Anatomy."  (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Others who have battled ALS include Stephen Hawking; Yankees player Lou Gehrig, who died in 1941; "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg; and Jon Stone, the creator "Sesame Street."

Dane with his wife

Eric Dane with wife Rebecca Gayheart (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, and they share two children, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. 

