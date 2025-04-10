Val Kilmer's official cause of death revealed

Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health released the actor's death certificate Thursday. Secondary causes included acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.

Contributing factors included malnutrition and a tracheocutaneous fistula.

VAL KILMER, ‘TOP GUN’ AND ‘BATMAN FOREVER’ STAR, DEAD AT 65

Kilmer's daughter confirmed the "Top Gun" star died April 1 after battling pneumonia. He was 65.

"Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father’s memory," his family shared in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. "We are so proud of him and honored to see his legacy celebrated."

Kilmer had previous health issues and battled throat cancer in 2015.

Kilmer most recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 to reprise his infamous role as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Although he could portray his character, he still had difficulty due to damage from a tracheostomy. Kilmer required the use of a breathing tube.

After his death, Kilmer was honored by "Top Gun" co-star Tom Cruise during a promotional event for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

"I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer, for a moment," Cruise said at CinemaCon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I can’t tell you how much I admired his work.

"If we just all take a moment to remember the wonderful time we had with him — let’s just take a moment. I wish you well on your next journey."

Kilmer was born and raised in Los Angeles and attended Juilliard School in New York City. He made his film debut in the 1984 comedy "Top Secret!"

His breakthrough role, though, was playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 rock docudrama, "The Doors."

He then portrayed Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and Elvis Presley's spirit in "True Romance," before taking on the role of the caped crusader in "Batman Forever."

Kilmer was also known for roles in "Heat," "The Saint," "The Salton Sea," "Alexander," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "Conspiracy."

