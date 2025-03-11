Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman cause of death, Prince Frederik of Luxembourg dead at 22

Alzheimer's greatly impacted Gene Hackman's last days, a forensics pathologist believes. Actress Ione Skye says ex-boyfriend Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers was 'rattled for years' by heroin addiction.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Gene Hackman; Prince Frederik of Luxembourg

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman's causes of death were revealed during a news conference Friday; Prince Frederik of Luxembourg died from a rare genetic condition at 22. (Getty Images; Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Gene Hackman died of heart disease, about one week after wife died of hantavirus: investigators

- Prince Frederik of Luxembourg dead at 22 from rare genetic condition

- Gene Hackman death: Alzheimer's impact on actor in days after wife's death

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman's cause of death was hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. Betsy Arakawa Hackman died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.  (Getty Images)

'SAY EVERYTHING' - Red Hot Chili Peppers front man's girlfriend of the '90s was 'rattled for years' by his heroin addiction.

WHAT'S IN A NAME? - Meghan Markle flip-flops on Sussex name, cashes in on royal status: expert.

Meghan Markle wears strapless dress at event

Meghan Markle's Netflix has been renewed for season 2.  (Netflix/Getty Images)

'NEVER TOLD ANYONE THAT' - 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown shares real name as she admits changing it for ‘s---s and giggles.’

HACKMAN DEATH TIMELINE - Gene Hackman death timeline: Actor's final days with wife.

'THAT'S IT' - 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White only works 34 days a year.

Vanna White in a blue dress stands in front of the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' with her hands on her hips

Vanna White only works 34 days a year.  (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

DEVASTATING DIAGNOSIS - 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's cancer has spread to her lungs.

‘HIJACKING‘ OXYGEN - Meghan Markle's Netflix show savaged by critics, accused of ‘hijacking all the oxygen in the room’: expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending