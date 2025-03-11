Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman cause of death, Prince Frederik of Luxembourg dead at 22

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Gene Hackman died of heart disease, about one week after wife died of hantavirus: investigators

- Prince Frederik of Luxembourg dead at 22 from rare genetic condition

- Gene Hackman death: Alzheimer's impact on actor in days after wife's death

'SAY EVERYTHING' - Red Hot Chili Peppers front man's girlfriend of the '90s was 'rattled for years' by his heroin addiction.

WHAT'S IN A NAME? - Meghan Markle flip-flops on Sussex name, cashes in on royal status: expert.

'NEVER TOLD ANYONE THAT' - 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown shares real name as she admits changing it for ‘s---s and giggles.’

HACKMAN DEATH TIMELINE - Gene Hackman death timeline: Actor's final days with wife.

'THAT'S IT' - 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host Vanna White only works 34 days a year.

DEVASTATING DIAGNOSIS - 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's cancer has spread to her lungs.

‘HIJACKING‘ OXYGEN - Meghan Markle's Netflix show savaged by critics, accused of ‘hijacking all the oxygen in the room’: expert.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube