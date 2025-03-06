Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa deaths: investigators provide update

Sheriff Adan Mendoza, along with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator and the New Mexico Department of Health, are providing an update on the Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa death investigation.

Hackman and Arakawa, who were married for more than 30 years, and one of their dogs, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26 by maintenance workers.

Detectives initially described their deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Hackman or Arakawa, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths. The case remains open pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Hackman and Arakawa previously tested negative for carbon monoxide, Mendoza confirmed last week. Their residence was tested for the colorless, odorless gas and was cleared by the Santa Fe City Fire Department after authorities were unable to find evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

Additionally, the New Mexico Gas Company confirmed Tuesday "no significant findings" after conducting an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at the couple's secluded home.

A "minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners" was discovered, according to a release obtained by Fox News Digital. Four code enforcement violations were also noted involving "a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Mendoza confirmed last week that the last recorded activity on Hackman's pacemaker occurred on Feb. 17. Authorities assumed this was Hackman's last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

"According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life," Mendoza said.