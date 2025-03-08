Gene Hackman death: Alzheimer's impact on actor in days after wife's death

Gene Hackman may not have realized his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, was dead during his final weeks due to his advanced Alzheimer’s, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden.



The legendary actor died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor, New Mexico officials confirmed Friday.

Hackman likely survived alone in the home for about a week, until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker.

"I think what [happened] here is he didn't realize it and … didn't understand that she was dead. He didn't understand that he needed to call 911," Dr. Baden told Fox News Digital.

"It sounds like he's kind of wandered around, was able to drink water from … [the] kitchen sink or even get some food out of the refrigerator … [he] probably couldn't cook anything but could eat bread or something if he was hungry," he explained.

Hackman’s wife, a classical pianist, died due to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, which is transmitted from animals to humans and is commonly found in rodents, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed. Her autopsy determined the manner of death as natural. Authorities believe she died on or about Feb. 11.

Leading up to their mysterious deaths, the actor’s wife appeared to be the primary caretaker of Hackman, according to Dr. Baden.

"It looks like she was really taking good care of him," he noted. "She goes first and then … pointing to the evidence that was presented for about six, seven days – 11th to the 17th -- when they [knew] that something [had] happened to him."

Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell performed a full autopsy on Hackman the day after his body was discovered, which showed "severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure."

She added, "Examination of the brain showed advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure."

Jarrell noted that Hackman's pacemaker data indicated an "abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation" on Feb. 18. She said it was "reasonable to conclude" Arakawa died the week before Hackman, with the actor’s death likely on Feb. 18.



"Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that [Arakawa] passed away first, with February 11th being the last time that she was known to be alive," Jarrell said.

Fox News Digital medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel added that if Hackman’s Alzheimer’s was "severe," he wouldn’t have realized his wife was dead.

"If he was incapable of calling 911, and getting her seen, and just sat there for a week, then he either went into a state of great despondency or was somehow incapacitated himself," Dr. Siegel remarked. "Or his Alzheimer's was so severe that he was incapable of even noticing what was going on."

Meanwhile, when asked if authorities believed Hackman was able to live on his own and survive after his wife died, Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Jarrell noted that the Oscar-winning actor was in "a very poor state of health."

"Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," Jarrell said. "I'm not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was. He was in a very poor state of health, and he had significant heart disease. And I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death."

Detectives initially described the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Hackman or Arakawa, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths.

Hackman and Arakawa previously tested negative for carbon monoxide, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed last week. Their residence was tested for the colorless, odorless gas and was cleared by the Santa Fe City Fire Department after authorities were unable to find evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

