Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Books

Red Hot Chili Peppers front man's girlfriend of the '90s was 'rattled for years' by his heroin addiction

Ione Skye has written a memoir, 'Say Everything,' in which she details her relationships with Anthony Kiedis and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

At age 16, Ione Skye began dating Red Hot Chili Peppers front man Anthony Kiedis, who was 24 and fresh out of rehab.

The chemistry was immediate, as they were "instantly full-blown, instantly enmeshed." But it just as quickly turned toxic as the rocker continued to battle an addiction to heroin. The relationship started right when Skye landed her breakout role in the Cameron Crowe film "Say Anything."

The actress, now 54, has written a memoir, "Say Everything," in which she opens up about her love life and rise to stardom in Hollywood.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS’ FLEA REVEALS MOMENT ‘GOD JUST MADE PERFECT SENSE’ TO HIM

A close-up of Anthony Kiedis sticking his tongue out at Ione Skye's face as she smiles.

Ione Skye was 16 and turning 17 when she began dating Anthony Kiedis, who was 24. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Skye credited the 1989 cult classic for helping her cope with the doomed romance.

"I think doing ‘Say Anything’ was one of my saviors, and keeping contact with some of my friends," she told Fox News Digital.

Ione Skye wearing a white dress in a scene from the movie Say Anything.

Ione Skye said she found solace in filming "Say Anything." (Alamy)

"It’s funny. You end up kind of hiding," she reflected on being a teen, who found herself looking after an adult struggling. 

"… I felt embarrassed that I was in this situation. I felt this instinct to not let people know how bad it was. . . . I was just a wreck at the time. I was so scared."

Book cover for Say Everything By Ione Skye

Ione Skye's memoir, "Say Everything," is available now. (Gallery Books)

"I think it rattled me for years," the mother-of-two shared. "I . . . numbed out when I was with him. And when I was working, I would fall out and be happy again. I think that’s how I coped with it. I don’t know, I think I just knew enough to stay in contact with friends who really loved me."

In the book, Skye recalls how her "falling for Anthony phase" was quickly replaced by her "saving for Anthony phase." 

Ione Skye in an orange printed bikini posing with Anthony Kiedis in shorts and other people around them smiling.

From left: Loesha Zeviar, Flea, Grandpa Benny, Ione Skye and Anthony Kiedis having "wholesome fun" at a friend's pool in Hollywood. (Courtesy of Ione Skye)

Skye said she spent many lonely late nights driving and looking for him. She would visit his usual haunts, such as "the market where he bought bleach for his needles" and "that apartment . . . where his favorite dealer lived with his grandma." When Kiedis was home from touring, Skye said she had anxiety attacks in the middle of the night.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A black and white photo of Anthony Kiedis and Ione Skye posing together as Ione Skye smiles.

Ione Skye struggled to cope with Anthony Kiedis' addiction. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Skye shared that the need to save Kiedis became "an addiction in itself." It took a while before she hit rock bottom.

Ione Skye wearing a pink shirt sitting next to Donovan who is looking at the camera.

Ione Skye is the daughter of Scottish musician Donovan. (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

"Finally, I realized, ‘I don’t need to take care of him, it’s not my job. I’m not a nurse,’" Skye told Fox News Digital. "I really had that moment where I [realized] I’m not a nurse. That was the thought that came to mind: This isn’t my job."

John Cusack smiling at Ione Skye who looks down grinning in a scene from Say Anything.

Ione Skye starred opposite John Cusack in the 1989 cult classic "Say Anything." (Alamy)

"And then I just . . . snapped out of it," she said. "But . . . I hid. I didn’t really cope with it very well. I just . . . didn’t let people know how bad it was. And then finally, I broke free."

Skye stressed that both her mother, model Enid Karl, and her brother, actor Donovan Leitch, didn’t approve of the relationship. Skye wrote that "the tension between my brother and my boyfriend was thick and smoggy. We all needed some fresh air."

"I think it rattled me for years. I . . . numbed out when I was with him. And when I was working, I would fall out and be happy again. I think that’s how I coped with it. I don’t know, I think I just knew enough to stay in contact with friends who really loved me."

— Ione Skye
Ione Skye modeling wearing a hat, a white shirt, a dark vest and a black jacket over her shoulder.

Ione Skye is seen here modeling in downtown Los Angeles. (Courtesy of the author’s personal collection.)

"My mother and my brother were not happy about it," Skye told Fox News Digital. "[My mother] also felt bad for Anthony. She was a mother, and he was still a young person to her who had a problem. But she definitely didn’t want me involved like that. And that was the most worried she’d ever been about me."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A young Ione Skye holding on to her mother who is wearing a white dress and a flower in her hair as she holds her son.

A young Ione Skye with her mother and brother. (Courtesy of Ione Skye)

"I apologized years later for worrying her so much," she continued. "There wasn’t much she [could’ve done], because I moved in with him. She wasn’t great about putting her foot down, although she did not want me to do that."

In 2021, the relationship resurfaced on TikTok. It inspired Skye to set the record straight.

Ione Skye's mother, Adam Horovitz and Ione sitting together on a couch and smiling.

Ione Skye (right) is seen here with her mother (left) and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys. (Courtesy of Ione Skye)

"I felt protective of my mom," she said. "I didn’t like them saying, ‘How could she?’ because she tried to talk to me, but there wasn’t much she could have done to stop me. But she tried having conversations with me. I was defiant. I wasn’t mean to my mom. I wasn’t like, ‘Screw you,’ or anything. I spoke to her nicely, but I was very determined, for some strange reason."

Anthony Kiedis smiling against Ione Skye as they hold hands.

"Anthony wasn't my great love - I already knew this - but I loved him, and I still believed my love could fix him if I just love him well and hard enough," Ione Skye wrote in "Say Everything." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kiedis, 62, for comment. He previously wrote about the relationship in his 2004 memoir, "Scar Tissue." Skye said years later, that people would want to know "my side of the story."

In the book, Skye admitted Kiedis "wasn’t my great love." But she believed that her love would somehow fix him. It didn’t.

Several photos of Adam Horovitz and Ione Skye posing behind red curtains being in love.

"With Adam Horovitz I felt completely safe for the first time," Ione Skye wrote. "I didn't know how to be happy unless we were together." (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

Skye began to slowly pull away from Kiedis. At age 18, she met "the first great love of my life," Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz. She was 21 when they married in 1992. 

But the union wasn't meant to be. Skye described herself as "a serial cheater," and the pair divorced in 1999.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Adam Horovitz and Ione Skye smiling on their wedding day.

Ione Skye and Adam Horovitz married in 1992. They divorced in 1999. (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

"I’ll always feel sad if I hurt him, which I probably did at times," said Skye. "Every decade, I get closer and closer to letting go and learning how to grieve and mourn the loss of such a big figure in my life who became a family member. 

"It’s sort of like a death. . . . But every decade, I like to work on myself, and I like to process [it], try to get as healthy as I can mentally about things. But it’s been a very slow process."

Adam Horovitz wearing a blue plaid shirt with his arm around Ione Skye who is wearing a blue shirt

Rapper Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys, aka Ad-Rock, and his then-wife, actress Ione Skye, on April 2, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. (Barry King/Alamy.)

"Writing was another step of seeing the story from the outside, and it helped," she said. "I forgive myself, because I couldn’t stop myself at the time. Now . . . I know myself. I have more awareness and self-control . . . I am not pulled by my emotions the way I was when I was a younger person."

Looking back at the breakup was painful for Skye. She still doesn’t like listening to the Beastie Boys.

A polaroid of Ione Skye sleeping as Adam Horovitz looks at her.

During her marriage to Adam Horovitz, Ione Skye had multiple flings with women before getting caught. (Courtesy of Ione Skye)

"It’s not that I want to be back with him," she clarified. "I still have complicated feelings of remorse for what occurred. But it’s getting better. And the book has helped."

Fox News Digital reached out to Horovitz, 58, for comment.

Adam Horovitz and Ione Skye dressed as bride and groom on their wedding day.

"Even though I was too young, I loved being married," wrote Ione Skye. (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

Skye has found love again. She married Australian rocker Ben Lee in 2008. They share a 15-year-old daughter.

DAVE GROHL, WIFE SPOTTED TOGETHER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE HE ADMITTED TO FATHERING CHILD OUTSIDE MARRIAGE

Ione Skye holding her baby daughter wearing a light blue sweater outdoors.

Ione Skye was already a mom when she began dating Australian rocker Ben Lee. (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

"I already had a kid [with interior designer David Netto] when I met Ben, so I was doing everything I could to make her life safe and happy – she was my number one," Skye explained. " . . . I wanted someone I could trust. And I was getting older. I was maturing. I was no longer pulled by all these desires the same way. I tried to work on myself through all the years. I knew I liked being married, but how do I do that for real? Without blowing it up?"

Ione Skye and her husband Ben Lee holding onto their two daughters.

Ione Skye married Ben Lee in 2008. (Courtesy of Ione Skye.)

"Yes, he’s a musician – all my big relationships, that was something in common," she continued. "But I did want to go slow. . . . And it was about having a big talk with myself. I just thought, ‘I could do this. I don’t know how, but just try to open your mind and be different.’ I didn’t know how to do it, but I was willing."

Today, Skye hopes her book will encourage readers to give themselves grace.

Ione Skye wearing a black sweater and pants.

Ione Skye said she was finally ready to share her side of the story. (Cybele Malinowski)

"Be less – as most people would say – hard on yourself," she said. "I thought you have to know everything right away. . . . That was a lesson I had to learn. Don’t put so much pressure to know everything and do everything perfectly."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending