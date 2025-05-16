Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy trial sees Cassie testify, Honey Boo Boo claims mother kept TV pay

George Clooney was reportedly left 'shaken' when Biden didn't recognize him at 2024 event. Salma Hayek tried to 'back out' after accepting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of a courtroom sketch of Sean "Diddy" Combs with a photo of June "Mama June" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

Cassie made several shocking claims about Sean "Diddy" Combs during the first week of his trial. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson claimed that her mother never gave her the money she earned from the family's first reality show. (Jane Rosenberg; JB Lacroix/WireImage)

TOP 3: 

- Diddy trial: Cassie Ventura’s 5 most explosive claims against rapper.

- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson claims she's never seen a dime of money made from TLC reality show

- George Clooney was 'shaken' when Biden failed to recognize him at star studded fundraiser: authors

Salma Hayek drips in diamonds at Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek said that she tried to "back out" of posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after agreeing to be its cover model. (Gisela Schober)

MAKING A SPLASH - Sports Illustrated cover model Salma Hayek admits she tried to 'back out' of racy photoshoot.

‘COWBOY RIDES AWAY’ - Country icon George Strait brings fans to tears during emotional moment at concert

NO SYMPATHY - ’MobLand’ star Helen Mirren has no time for grumpy rich actors.

ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING - Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation by LA sheriff for sexual assault allegations.

Demi Moore giving her speech

Demi Moore recalled begging filmmakers not to shoot her from one specific angle while making "Charlie's Angels." (Getty Images)

BIKINI BOMBSHELL - Demi Moore reveals her one demand before iconic 'Charlie's Angels' bikini scene.

STARS AT WAR - Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively threatened Taylor Swift in escalating 'It Ends With Us' legal battle.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look-alikes walked the red carpet at Cannes.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez look-alikes walked the red carpet at Cannes. (Getty Images)

GLITZ GLITCH - Mystery couple mistaken for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at Cannes.

