Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Diddy trial sees Cassie testify, Honey Boo Boo claims mother kept TV pay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Diddy trial: Cassie Ventura’s 5 most explosive claims against rapper.

- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson claims she's never seen a dime of money made from TLC reality show

- George Clooney was 'shaken' when Biden failed to recognize him at star studded fundraiser: authors

MAKING A SPLASH - Sports Illustrated cover model Salma Hayek admits she tried to 'back out' of racy photoshoot.

‘COWBOY RIDES AWAY’ - Country icon George Strait brings fans to tears during emotional moment at concert

NO SYMPATHY - ’MobLand’ star Helen Mirren has no time for grumpy rich actors.

ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING - Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation by LA sheriff for sexual assault allegations.

BIKINI BOMBSHELL - Demi Moore reveals her one demand before iconic 'Charlie's Angels' bikini scene.

STARS AT WAR - Justin Baldoni claims Blake Lively threatened Taylor Swift in escalating 'It Ends With Us' legal battle.

GLITZ GLITCH - Mystery couple mistaken for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at Cannes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube