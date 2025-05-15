Expand / Collapse search
Country

Country icon George Strait brings fans to tears during emotional moment at concert

'King of Country Music' broke a US concert attendance record in 2024

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published | Updated
Country singer Brian Kelley says he is ‘so grateful’ to American heroes who fought to ‘protect our freedoms’ Video

Country singer Brian Kelley says he is ‘so grateful’ to American heroes who fought to ‘protect our freedoms’

Country singer Brian Kelley shares what being an American means to him and expresses his gratitude for the thousands of heroes who fought to "protect our freedom."

The "King of Country Music" George Strait made fans emotional during a recent concert.

At a performance in Philadelphia last week, Strait, 72, performed his 2011 song "I'll Always Remember You," which contains a spoken bridge about his potential retirement. When a fan shared a video of the performance on social media, many fans expressed sadness at the subject matter.

"I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks," Strait said in the song. "But hell, it's been around 50 now. And I still love it just as much as I ever did. When I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don't touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus. I don't know how many more years I can do this. I figure a few. I do want you to know, though, when I do walk off this stage and I'm settled in far away from all this, I'll still hear your screams and cheers in my mind, and I will always remember you."

GARTH BROOKS FOUND NASHVILLE 'GUTTED' AFTER RETURNING TO COUNTRY MUSIC AFTER 14-YEAR RETIREMENT

George Strait smiling and playing guitar

Country legend George Strait made fans emotional after performing his song "I'll Always Remember You." (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Several fans commented on the video of the performance, emotional over hearing the country legend's touching message.

"Don’t make me cry George," one fan wrote on TikTok. 

Another comment read, "This one’s gonna hurt when he goes."

"Not ready for that day… the king will forever be the king," a fan wrote.

George Strait performing at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival

In September, George Strait released his first album in five years, "Cowboys and Dreamers." (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

While loyal fans became emotional at seeing Strait’s performance of "I’ll Always Remember You," his reps confirmed with Fox News Digital that he performs this at every show.

In 2012, Strait announced his retirement from touring; however, he occasionally performs for his country fans from time to time. 

JOHNNY MATHIS, 89, RETIRES FROM TOURING DUE TO 'ACCELERATED' MEMORY ISSUES AFTER SEVEN-DECADE CAREER

Although Strait appeared mindful of the physical toll that the road takes on a performer, he has not shown signs of slowing down. 

In September, he released his first album in five years, "Cowboys and Dreamers."

George Strait concert in Texas broke attendance records.

In 2024, the "Amarillo by Morning" singer additionally broke a U.S. concert attendance record for the largest U.S. ticketed show when he stepped onstage at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station. (Fox News)

Also in 2024, the "Amarillo by Morning" singer broke a U.S. concert attendance record for the largest U.S. ticketed show when he stepped onstage at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station.

At the time, Strait played to a crowd of 110,905 fans in central Texas, as he broke an all-time attendance record previously set by the Grateful Dead nearly 50 years ago. 

Country star George Strait plays the guitar at a concert.

George Strait found fame in the late 1970s before earning his first chart-topper in 1981. (Getty Images)

"The energy was absolutely incredible. We felt like we were making history, even before the record-breaking attendance was announced," an insider told Fox News Digital about his performance. "Kyle Field is already an amazing place, and this just took it to another level."

"So many Texans grew up on George Strait, so to have him perform in the heart of Aggieland where he is so beloved, was something really special. From packed floor seats to the top rows on the highest deck, everyone was all in for George."

George Strait performs onstage at AT&amp;T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas.

George Strait performs onstage at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

The Texas native grew up ranching on his family's 2,000-acre cattle farm. He was inspired by British Invasion rock groups in the 1960s and began playing in garage bands in high school, where he met his longtime love, Norma.

The country legend has achieved the most No. 1 albums in the history of country music, which includes 20 of his 60 No. 1 hits.

Strait has 13 multiplatinum albums and 38 gold albums. His 1992 "Pure Country" catalog went six times platinum, and his highest certified album is the 1995 classic "Strait Out of the Box."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

