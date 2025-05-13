Diddy trial: Cassie Ventura's 5 most explosive claims against rapper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand Tuesday to testify against the former bad boy of music in his federal trial for sex crimes.

The model, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, was the only witness prosecutors called to the stand during the second day of proceedings at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan.

Throughout nearly eight hours of questioning, Ventura recalled harrowing experiences from her 12-year relationship with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer, many of which she said occurred under the pressure of Diddy's sexual gratification.

‘Dissociative’ drug use

Ventura testified to using drugs, including ketamine and cocaine, as a way to disassociate during the "freak offs."

"For me, it was dissociative … I couldn’t imagine doing that without some sort of buffer," she told Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson. "I needed to remain high to stay present with the experience."

Ventura admitted that ecstasy made her feel euphoric and aroused, while ketamine would make her dissociative. Cocaine made her heart race, and mushrooms made her see things. GHB, also known as the date-rape drug, made her feel drunk.

She testified that she would almost always get sick from the drugs and often vomited. Diddy was allegedly aware that she was sick while engaged in a "freak off."

Oil-filled pool

Ventura claimed Diddy liked to use baby oil during the "freak off" parties and requested to watch her use the oil on other sexual partners involved.

While on the stand, she recalled one instance when there was a blow-up pool they had filled with oil. She explained she got in because "you couldn’t say no." Ventura was concerned about Diddy's temper if she didn’t get in, the singer-songwriter told the prosecutor.

Ventura testified that the supplies for the "freak offs" – baby oil, Astroglide, lubricants and condoms – were provided by Diddy’s assistants or security.

All participants in the "freak offs" used baby oil, according to Ventura. She claimed it was always heated, per Diddy’s request. Baby oil was used so they were "glistening," she said. Diddy allegedly had them apply the oil every five minutes.

"If he felt you were too dry, he would let you know … you need to be shining," she told the jury. Diddy would direct the "freak offs," but Ventura "knew what to do." She testified it was "a very choreographed experience."

On March 25, 2024, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. During the search, authorities allegedly seized various "freak off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

"Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting," the indictment claimed.

The associates also cleaned hotel rooms after the "freak offs" to "try to mitigate room damage"; arranged the travel for victims, commercial sex workers and Combs to and from the "freak offs"; and were responsible for "resupplying Combs with requested supplies." The team members allegedly delivered large sums of cash to Combs to pay the commercial sex workers and would also schedule the delivery of IV fluids.

‘Freak off’ sessions

"Freak offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment .

Combs and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "freak offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers.

Ventura testified that the sessions would sometimes last days at a time.

"The ‘freak offs’ became a job. There was no space for anything else but to recover," she said on the stand.

Ventura recorded hundreds of songs during their relationship, but only some of the music was released. She said when she wasn't working on music, she was "recovering."

The "freak offs" would last between 24 and 72 hours. Ventura recalled the longest "freak off" was four days. When she wasn't participating, she was recovering from "the drugs, dehydration, staying awake," she said.

"Every ‘freak off’ was directed by Sean," Ventura testified, which included her positioning, the lighting, etc. Eventually, Ventura and a male escort were instructed to put baby oil on each other.

‘Weird’ name game

Ventura claimed on the stand that the "Victory" singer requested to be called by her grandfather's nickname.

"It was weird," she told the courtroom after the jury was shown an email between the former couple, which was sent from "baby girl" (Ventura) to "Pop Pop" (Diddy). The subject line read, "I really need to f---." Diddy replied, asking who she planned to sleep with. Ventura testified she sent the email "because I wanted to be with him," referring to Combs.

Ventura claimed she wanted to have sex with Diddy, not the escorts, during their relationship.

Voyeurism ‘fantasy’

Diddy told Ventura about his "fantasy" of seeing her with another man during the first year of their relationship.

The musician was in her early 20s when she began a romantic relationship with Diddy after meeting the rapper in 2006. In addition to his interest in voyeurism, Diddy also allegedly introduced Ventura to swinging: the act of switching partners with another couple.

Ventura testified she was "shocked" and "didn’t know how to react" to Combs’ fantasy. At this point, Diddy had allegedly been violent with Ventura. She said she was afraid of upsetting him and "really nervous."

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17.

Authorities allege Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to prosecutors.

He has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Fox News Digital's Maria Paronich and Kirill Clark contributed to this report.