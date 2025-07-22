Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: ‘The Cosby Show’ star dead at 54, Christie Brinkley’s devastating moment

Clint Eastwood struggled with monogamy in Hollywood; Coldplay’s Chris Martin has warning for concertgoers after Kiss Cam chaos

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
malcolm jamal warner cosby show, christie brinkley

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died while on vacation in Costa Rica. Christie Brinkley spoke out about a devastating moment that "nearly broke" her. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- 'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

- Christie Brinkley recounts the devastating personal moment that ‘nearly broke her’

- Coldplay's Chris Martin has warning for concertgoers during first performance after Kiss Cam controversy

A close-up of Queen Elizabeth wearing a tiara and a red sash

Prince Harry was "the cause of much heartbreak" for Queen Elizabeth, a royal expert claims. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EMOTIONAL TOLL - Queen Elizabeth’s final years were marred by ‘unforgivable’ heartbreak from Harry, expert says.

SENIOR STANDARDS - Gerry Turner warns the new 'Golden Bachelor' he's making a serious mistake with the controversial age cutoff.

SECOND ACT - Ellen DeGeneres ‘would love’ to host another talk show years after toxic workplace allegations. 

'I'M OKAY' - Billy Joel speaks out on 'scary' brain disorder, doesn't want fans to worry.

A photo of Billy Joel playing piano

Bill Joel broke his silence on the brain disorder diagnosis that postponed his touring career. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

MARRIAGE MAVERICK - Clint Eastwood struggled with monogamy in Hollywood, viewed marriage as a ‘form of confinement’: author.

MAKING A SPLASH - Reese Witherspoon flaunts a summer romance with her man during a sun-soaked getaway. 

DAD KNOWS BEST - ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Adam Sandler’s one crucial rule for his daughters navigating Hollywood.

Adam Sandler's two daughter and wife

Adam Sandler shared a special piece of advice for his daughters as they begin to navigate the movie industry. (Getty Images/Netflix)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending