Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: ‘The Cosby Show’ star dead at 54, Christie Brinkley’s devastating moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- 'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

- Christie Brinkley recounts the devastating personal moment that ‘nearly broke her’

- Coldplay's Chris Martin has warning for concertgoers during first performance after Kiss Cam controversy

EMOTIONAL TOLL - Queen Elizabeth’s final years were marred by ‘unforgivable’ heartbreak from Harry, expert says.

SENIOR STANDARDS - Gerry Turner warns the new 'Golden Bachelor' he's making a serious mistake with the controversial age cutoff.

SECOND ACT - Ellen DeGeneres ‘would love’ to host another talk show years after toxic workplace allegations.

'I'M OKAY' - Billy Joel speaks out on 'scary' brain disorder, doesn't want fans to worry.

MARRIAGE MAVERICK - Clint Eastwood struggled with monogamy in Hollywood, viewed marriage as a ‘form of confinement’: author.

MAKING A SPLASH - Reese Witherspoon flaunts a summer romance with her man during a sun-soaked getaway.

DAD KNOWS BEST - ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Adam Sandler’s one crucial rule for his daughters navigating Hollywood.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube