'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malcom-Jamal Warner has died.

"The Cosby Show" star drowned in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Warner had been swimming on Sunday afternoon at Playa Grande de Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him into deeper waters, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department claimed.

"He was rescued by people on the beach," an initial report stated, but first responders could not revive the actor.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warner's representative for comment.

Warner gained fame as the son of Heathcliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. He appeared in all 197 episodes of the NBC sitcom.

In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The show's legacy was tarnished after Cosby was accused of sexual assault. Cosby's 2018 conviction was overturned in 2021. Since then, five more women have come forward with accusations against the comedian.

Despite the controversy, Warner was still proud of the show.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture," Warner told People magazine in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He went on to star in the shows "Reed Between The Lines" and "Malcom & Eddie."

Warner also landed roles in movies, including "Fool's Gold," "Shot," "Tyson" and "Drop Zone."

His most recent project was a podcast. Warner hosted "Not All Hood" with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.