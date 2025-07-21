Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Departed

'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner portrayed Theo Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Report: 'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54 after accidental drowning

Report: 'The Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54 after accidental drowning

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin has the latest on the tragic accident on 'America Reports.'

Malcom-Jamal Warner has died.

"The Cosby Show" star drowned in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Warner had been swimming on Sunday afternoon at Playa Grande de Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him into deeper waters, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department claimed.

"He was rescued by people on the beach," an initial report stated, but first responders could not revive the actor.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wears blue sweater

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was known for portraying Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show." (NBC)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warner's representative for comment.

Warner gained fame as the son of Heathcliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. He appeared in all 197 episodes of the NBC sitcom.

In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner wears a black shirt on stage during panel discussion.

The Emmy-nominated actor starred on "The Cosby Show" for eight years. (Randy Shropshire)

The show's legacy was tarnished after Cosby was accused of sexual assault. Cosby's 2018 conviction was overturned in 2021. Since then, five more women have come forward with accusations against the comedian.

Despite the controversy, Warner was still proud of the show.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture," Warner told People magazine in 2023.

The cast of "The Cosby Show"

Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable, Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable and Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable in "The Cosby Show." (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank)

He went on to star in the shows "Reed Between The Lines" and "Malcom & Eddie."

Warner also landed roles in movies, including "Fool's Gold," "Shot," "Tyson" and "Drop Zone."

His most recent project was a podcast. Warner hosted "Not All Hood" with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner poses for a photo

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's latest project was a podcast he launched in June 2024. (Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

