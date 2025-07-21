Ellen DeGeneres 'would love' to host another talk show years after toxic workplace allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres is not ruling out the possibility of another talk show in her future.

During a live conversation with broadcaster Richard Bacon on Sunday, the 67-year-old former talk show host shared that she misses so many things about hosting her own show, but doesn't think that format would work in today's world.

"I mean, I wish it did, because I would do the same thing here," she told Bacon, per the BBC. "I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren't really paying attention as much to televisions, because we're so inundated with information and entertainment."

Since moving to England in November 2024, DeGeneres has taken her time in deciding on her next career move, admitting she is making that move "very carefully." While she doesn't know what is next for her, she says "I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored."

The comedian hosted "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for 19 seasons from 2003 to 2022. The show came to an end two years after allegations of a toxic work environment came to light in July 2020.

DeGeneres addressed the allegations during the opening monologue on the first episode of her 18th season. In the monologue, the comedian issued an on-air apology, in which she called herself "a work in progress" before adding she is "especially working on the impatience thing."

"No matter what, any article that came up, it was like, ‘She’s mean,' and it’s like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or ‘poor me’ or complaining? But I wanted to address it," she said in her conversation with Bacon. "It’s as simple as, I’m a direct person, and I’m very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that… I’m mean?"

She went on to say that she finds it "hurtful" that she probably can't "say anything that's ever going to get rid of…or dispel" the rumors that she is mean, and that she "hate[s] that people think that."

Looking back, she added that it was "certainly an unpleasant way to end" her talk show.

When asked about her recent move to the English countryside, she confirmed it was influenced by President Donald Trump winning the election. She told Bacon she and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, originally planned to split their time between England and the United States, but changed their minds following the election.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’" she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

Since moving to England, the comedian and de Rossi have noticed "everything here is just better," highlighting the beauty of the city, "the way animals are treated" and the overall "simpler way of life."

"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life," she explained. "We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."