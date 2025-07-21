Coldplay's Chris Martin has warning for concertgoers during first performance after Kiss Cam controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re at a Coldplay concert, then yes, you might be featured on the jumbotron.

Chris Martin gave concertgoers a cheeky warning during one of the band’s latest shows, breaking his silence following the viral Kiss Cam saga involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

On Saturday, the group performed at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

"We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," the 48-year-old said in a video posted on X, which sparked both cheers and laughter from the audience.

"How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen," said Martin while grinning. "So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now."

The fan who posted the snippet from Saturday’s show later wrote on X that "zero couples" were shown on the venue’s jumbotron.

The show marked Coldplay's first Music of the Spheres World Tour performance since the explosive Kiss Cam scandal, which took place on Wednesday, July 16, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

During that performance, Byron appeared on the Kiss Cam with his arms wrapped around a woman, who was later identified as his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The pair were on the big screen during "The Jumbotron Song," where Martin improvises songs about couples in the audience.

The woman immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while a stunned Byron ducked down and exited the frame. Martin then joked that, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The company put out a statement after the incident, writing on social media, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

In another update on Friday, the company announced Byron had been placed on leave and an interim CEO had been appointed. The company later informed followers on Saturday that Byron had resigned from the company.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the X post read in part. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Fox News Digital confirmed that Cabot and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in 2022, and New Hampshire property records show Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024. No divorce records were found for Byron, who appears to still be married.

When speaking with The U.S. Sun, Grace Springer, the TikTok user who posted the video of the viral moment, said the moment was a "hot topic" among those at the concert, but that "no one knew who they were" until she posted the video.

"I had no idea who the couple was," she said. "Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the Kiss Cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games … win stupid prizes."

Springer also added that she hopes "their partners can heal from this" and that "for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."

