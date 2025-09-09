Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Candace Cameron Bure battles body-shaming, Ryan Reynolds' on-set blunder

Expand / Collapse search
The West Point alumni association canceled an awards ceremony for Tom Hanks. Shaun Cassidy had to relearn how to play his songs ahead of his first tour in decades.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Candace Cameron Bure, Ryan Reynolds split image

Candace Cameron Bure deleted a swimsuit photo after receiving negative comments. Ryan Reynolds recalled once angering Denzel Washington when they were filming a movie together. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

Candace Cameron Bure deletes bathing suit photo after online trolls comment on her body

Ryan Reynolds enraged Denzel Washington over 'inexcusable' set disturbance

West Point alumni association cancels awards ceremony for Tom Hanks

Shaun Cassidy poses for a portrait in 1970.

Shaun Cassidy is going on his first major tour in over 40 years. (Brad Elterman/FilmMagic)

BACK ON STAGE - Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy had to relearn his own hits for first major tour in 45 years.

NAME GAME - Steve Buscemi admits everyone pronounces his name wrong, including himself.

'ANOTHER'S ARMS' - Ex-Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral kiss cam incident with married boss.

Goldie Hawn hugs son Oliver Hudson

Goldie Hawn shared a new swimsuit photo with her son, Oliver Hudson. (Getty Images)

CHEEKY TRIBUTE - Goldie Hawn posts swimsuit photo with son Oliver Hudson for his birthday celebration.

'SOULFUL' SINGER - Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies dead at 81.

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sydney Sweeney shared details on how she gained weight for her new movie. (Getty Images)

FAST FOOD FUEL - Sydney Sweeney says 'a lot of Chick-fil-A' and milkshakes fueled dramatic transformation for boxer role.

FRESH START - Ed Sheeran plans move to America as he transitions to Nashville country music scene.

