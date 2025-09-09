Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Candace Cameron Bure battles body-shaming, Ryan Reynolds' on-set blunder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

Candace Cameron Bure deletes bathing suit photo after online trolls comment on her body

Ryan Reynolds enraged Denzel Washington over 'inexcusable' set disturbance

West Point alumni association cancels awards ceremony for Tom Hanks

BACK ON STAGE - Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy had to relearn his own hits for first major tour in 45 years.

NAME GAME - Steve Buscemi admits everyone pronounces his name wrong, including himself.

'ANOTHER'S ARMS' - Ex-Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral kiss cam incident with married boss.

CHEEKY TRIBUTE - Goldie Hawn posts swimsuit photo with son Oliver Hudson for his birthday celebration.

'SOULFUL' SINGER - Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies dead at 81.

FAST FOOD FUEL - Sydney Sweeney says 'a lot of Chick-fil-A' and milkshakes fueled dramatic transformation for boxer role.

FRESH START - Ed Sheeran plans move to America as he transitions to Nashville country music scene.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube