Sydney Sweeney says 'a lot of Chick-fil-A' and milkshakes fueled dramatic transformation for boxer role

Sydney Sweeney shared some of the secrets behind her dramatic transformation for her role as legendary boxer Christy Martin in the new movie "Christy."

During a Q&A session after the film's premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, the 27-year-old actress, who gained more than 30 pounds to play Martin, detailed how her preparations included intense physical training and a diet heavy on Chick-fil-A and milkshakes.

"I trained for two or three months before [filming]. I had a boxing coach," she said in a video shared on social media. "I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists. I trained three times a day, every day. And then while I was filming, I trained as well."

"And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A," director David Michôd added.

"A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot," Sweeney agreed. "A lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."

"But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman," she added. "I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."

"Christy" tells the story of Martin, nicknamed the "Coal Miner’s Daughter," and her rise from small-town West Virginia to becoming one of the most recognizable female boxers of the 1990s.

The film also explores Martin’s troubled relationship with her boxing trainer and husband, Jim Martin (Ben Foster). Their marriage involved codependency, drug abuse, financial scandal, and physical and psychological violence. Martin's tale is also one of survival as she narrowly escaped with her life after Jim attempted to murder her in 2010.

Sweeney previously shared that she spent time with Martin, who visited her on set and encouraged her during fight scenes.

While standing next to Martin onstage at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Friday, Sweeney teared up as she reflected on playing the former champion.

"Thank you for helping us spread Christy's story and awareness, because as you can tell, she is such a special and incredible human being," Sweeney said, drawing cheers and applause from the festival crowd. "Her story deserves to be told."

"You're so inspirational, so being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream," the "Euphoria" star told Martin as she became emotional. "But then also just scary, too, because you're like, 'Oh my gosh, we're doing this in front of her,' and I wasn't quite sure."

"I mean, she's the greatest boxer in the entire world, and I'm having to do hooks and hits, and I'm like, 'I hope I'm doing this right,'" she added. "It was a dream come true as an actor, as a person."

When Martin spoke at the Q&A, she praised Sweeney for capturing both sides of her personality.

"Christy the boxer was just the persona, very bombastic and very egotistical, but that is not who I am," Martin explained, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I am actually very shy and reserved."

"I have these two different parts of my personality, which I think is why Sydney Sweeney does this awesome job," she continued. "She got to be this totally different person that none of you expected. She wasn’t the beautiful, sexy Sydney. She was the tough, rugged Christy in this movie."

After her ex-husband's attempt on her life, Martin became a motivational speaker and founded the nonprofit Christy's Champs, which supports domestic violence survivors.

Martin told the crowd she hoped her story would inspire others and that the film would give them confidence to pursue their dreams.

"I made a deal with God from the hospital: if you let me live, I would help as many people as possible," Martin said of her recovery after the attack. "I hope this movie does that. If a coal miner’s daughter from a 500-person town in southern West Virginia can make it, anybody can."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Christy" received a standing ovation after its premiere.

Sweeney's performance has been hailed by critics and "landed immediate Oscar buzz," according to The Associated Press.

Ahead of TIFF, Sweeney said she would not be commenting on controversy over her American Eagle "Great Jeans" campaign.

Her TIFF appearance marked her first public outing since the ad campaign drew backlash following its July release.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this week, Sweeney said she would shut down any questions about the campaign.

"I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it. I’m not there to talk about jeans," the "White Lotus" star said. "The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about."