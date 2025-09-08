Goldie Hawn posts swimsuit photo with son Oliver Hudson for his birthday celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Goldie Hawn posted a cheeky photo to celebrate her son's birthday.

The 79-year-old actress posted a photo of her and her son Oliver Hudson standing next to each other, taken from behind, as they look out onto the ocean in their swimsuits. In the photo, Hawn is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, while Oliver is wearing a black speedo, with his name written across the back.

"Happy birthday my Oliver," she wrote in the caption. "Every moment I’m with you is a blessing 🩷 you captured my heart at our first hello! I love you more than words can say. 💞"

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for him, with one writing, "Happy Birthday! Let's see him get his own sitcom this coming year. The world needs him!"

"You still put his name on his underwear??? Just kidding, happy birthday🎂 to your handsome son!" another fan wrote.

Oliver's sister, actress Kate Hudson, shared her own birthday tribute to the podcast host.

"Happy 49th to my brother — the poet laureate of inappropriate jokes, the crown prince of chaos, and somehow also the most devoted dad and fiercely loyal friend," she wrote in the lengthy caption, later thanking ChatGPT for helping her write "what I would have said if I had the patience."

Hawn shares Oliver, 49, and Kate, 46, with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson. The two were married from 1976 until their divorce in 1982.

Following the end of her relationship with Bill, Hawn started a relationship with actor Kurt Russell in 1983. The two first met in 1966 while filming the 1968 movie musical "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," and would go on to star in many other films together over the course of their relationship, including "Overboard" and "Swing Shift."

In 1986, the couple welcomed their only child together, a son named Wyatt, who joined Kate, Oliver and Boston, Russell's son from his previous relationship. While the two are one of Hollywood's longest lasting couples, they have never officially tied the knot.

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn told People in December 2020. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

After entering a relationship with Hawn, Russell developed a close relationship with Kate and Oliver, with them often referring to him as their dad.

"Essentially, he raised me. … I'm the man I am today because of him," Oliver said on "Sibling Revelry," his podcast with Kate. "There was a moment when he asked us — myself and Kate — if we wanted to be adopted, and we said no. Not that we were, you know, very aware of probably what it even f---ing meant. … We just said, 'Well, we don't need it. The love is right there.'