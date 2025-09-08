Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran trades England for America in big move with wife and children

British singer-songwriter plans to relocate from England to America for upcoming tour

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright case Video

Ed Sheeran found not liable in copyright case

FOX Business’ Lydia Hu reports on the verdict in the Marvin Gaye copyright trial.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for a major move. 

During a recent appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, the British singer-songwriter — whose 17th album, "Play" is set to be released later this week — opened up about his plans to move his family from England to the United States in hopes of "settling."

"I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," said Sheeran, who grew up in an English town called Framlingham, but currently resides in Suffolk. "I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

ED SHEERAN BREAKS DOWN ABOUT WIFE'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS AMID ‘THINKING OUT LOUD’ JURY TRIAL

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran said he plans on moving from England to the United States in hopes of "settling" with his family. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Sheeran opened up about his future plans to transition into country music. 

"When you transition to country, you can’t transition back," Sheeran, who shares two young daughters with wife, Cherry Seaborn, told Alex Cooper during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy." "Nashville is my favorite city in the States, and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country."

In 2013, Sheeran further expressed his love for Nashville. 

"Nashville is full of very, very nice people," Sheeran told Newsbeat at the Brit Awards, per BBC

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ed Sheeran smiling

Earlier this year, Sheeran expressed his goal of transitioning into country music. (Getty Images)

"I don't think people really care [about celebrities] in Nashville," he said. "Even if they knew who you were, I don't think they'd care. They'd just be like, 'Eh.'"

Unlike Sheeran, many celebrities — including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell — have fled the States for a life abroad. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ellen DeGeneres' move to the English countryside comes after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. 

DeGeneres has confirmed that Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election played a role in her decision to move abroad.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SLAMS ROSIE O'DONNELL AFTER SHE FLEES US: ‘YOU’RE BETTER OFF NOT KNOWING HER'

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres moved from the U.S. to the U.K. after President Donald Trump took office. (Getty Images)

Initially, the move was meant to be a part-time getaway. But after election night, things took a more permanent turn.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’" DeGeneres said during her first U.K. appearance since relocating, per the BBC. "And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’"

O'Donnell fled to Ireland after Trump won the 2024 election and had been feuding with the president since she made remarks about him as a co-host of "The View" in 2006. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue