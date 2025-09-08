Ed Sheeran trades England for America in big move with wife and children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for a major move.

During a recent appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, the British singer-songwriter — whose 17th album, "Play" is set to be released later this week — opened up about his plans to move his family from England to the United States in hopes of "settling."

"I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," said Sheeran, who grew up in an English town called Framlingham, but currently resides in Suffolk. "I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

Earlier this year, Sheeran opened up about his future plans to transition into country music.

"When you transition to country, you can’t transition back," Sheeran, who shares two young daughters with wife, Cherry Seaborn, told Alex Cooper during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy." "Nashville is my favorite city in the States, and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country."

In 2013, Sheeran further expressed his love for Nashville.

"Nashville is full of very, very nice people," Sheeran told Newsbeat at the Brit Awards, per BBC.

"I don't think people really care [about celebrities] in Nashville," he said. "Even if they knew who you were, I don't think they'd care. They'd just be like, 'Eh.'"

Unlike Sheeran, many celebrities — including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell — have fled the States for a life abroad.

Ellen DeGeneres' move to the English countryside comes after President Donald Trump ’s return to the White House.

DeGeneres has confirmed that Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election played a role in her decision to move abroad.

Initially, the move was meant to be a part-time getaway. But after election night, things took a more permanent turn.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’" DeGeneres said during her first U.K. appearance since relocating, per the BBC . "And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’"