Ryan Reynolds angered Denzel Washington over an 'inexcusable' disturbance on set

Ryan Reynolds once angered Denzel Washington over an "inexcusable" disturbance on set.

During a discussion at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, Reynolds — who is currently promoting the documentary he produced – "John Candy: I Like Me" — detailed a time in which he enraged Washington while filming the 2012 action thriller "Safe House."

While shooting the final scene, Reynolds recalled his cellphone going off as Washington's character was dying.

"Who the f---’s phone is that?" Washington yelled, according to Reynolds.

"He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face. And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem — we hear [Frank Sinatra singing] ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away.'"

The Sinatra song had been Reynolds’ ringtone at the time.

After Washington inquired about whom the phone belonged to, Reynolds said he played dumb.

"I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---’s phone is that? Inexcusable!'" he said.

"[The assistant director] was like, ‘D, can you do another one?’ And [Washington] was like, ‘We’re going to have to, aren’t we?'" Reynolds said. "And I’m like, ‘Yes, [because of] the stuntmen! Inexcusable!'"

A representative for Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

When it comes to disrespectful incidents, Washington has never been one to stay mum.

Last year, the Academy Award-winning actor appeared to have a heated exchange with fans attempting to take his picture and ask for autographs outside New York City's Museum of Modern Art.

Washington — who was attending a film benefit honoring Samuel L. Jackson — arrived in good spirits and paused to take some photos for and with fans. However, as he was walking in, the 70-year-old star quickly turned around and approached a group of fans seeking autographs.

In the video obtained by Fox News Digital, Washington can be heard saying, "Put this down. I heard you. You talk about showing love… respect me."

"We always do," one fan responded.

"I said, ‘I’ll see you when I get out.' Which part of that don't ya'll understand?" Washington said.