Candace Cameron Bure deletes bathing suit photo after online trolls comment on her body

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though Candace Cameron Bure has always been open and vulnerable with her fans, some things just aren't worth the hassle of social media responses, she declared.

On Saturday, the "Full House" alum, 49, explained why she decided to delete a photo of herself in a bathing suit after one fan asked her why she removed it from her Instagram.

"Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer," Bure wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I was having fun. It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn’t worth it. I took it down."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE ADMITS SHE 'WHIPPED' HERSELF FOR YEARS AS SHE STRUGGLED WITH BODY IMAGE

During an episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" in April, Bure opened up about her personal battle with body image and explained how her faith has helped her find "a whole new perspective" on how she views herself.

"I've whipped my body," an emotional Bure told podcast guests Allie Schnacky and daughter, Natasha Bure. "I've spoken to it so harshly. So mean."

Recounting a dream she once had, Bure said a certain Bible verse — Numbers 22 — allowed her to view her body in a different light:

"And then God allowed my body to speak back, and my body said back to me, 'Have I not been the body that's carried you all the days of your life? Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself?… Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way? I can lift you up … you have to tell me what to do. I'm following your lead.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"And it was like this amazing revelation in my life," she continued. "And the weirdest story out of the Bible, that God spoke to me about how mean I've been to my body. I never saw it that way — it's this beautiful amazing thing that God gave me."

Bure admitted she now has "a whole different perspective of how I think about my body ."

"I was so mean to myself … and looking back it breaks my heart. Learning to speak with kindness to my body has been a journey, and I know I’m not alone in this. To those who relate — I hope you can feel me giving you the biggest virtual hug right now. And I hope you’ll join me in showing ourselves the grace and love we truly deserve," she said.

This isn't the first time Bure has opened up about her struggles.

In 2016, the mom of three detailed the ins and outs of how she developed an eating disorder years ago.

"I had a great body image growing up," Bure said at a panel for #EatingRecoveryDay in New York City, according to People . "My parents were wonderful, and protective of not allowing the entertainment industry to shape me into what they believed a standard of body image of perfection was."

"The change of having worked since I was 5 years old to now becoming a wife and soon-to-be mom, and living in a city where I didn't have family and friends around me, I kind of lost the sense of who I was," she said.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital in July, Bure got candid about the "scary" way certain fads are reshaping people's perspectives on body image in Hollywood and explained how her faith has helped her in her own journey of finding and embracing body positivity.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE FEELS PEOPLE ARE ‘LESS AFRAID OF BEING CANCELED’ IN HOLLYWOOD FOR THEIR FAITH

"It can be scary, although I feel like this younger generation has already had so much more body positivity that I hope they understand that it's a trend," Bure said. "I think of my daughter, and she just doesn't have the same viewpoint of body image that I did growing up, and especially as a child of the ‘80s and ’90s. It's like mine's all messed up. I am middle-aged, and I still have all of these thoughts as to the perfect body and this and that, and it's troubling."

"Yet my daughter and her friends and all of that have way less, they don't think about bodies like that," she continued. "So I hope that they do understand that it's a trend. But yeah, it does freak me out. It makes me sad to see everyone suddenly becoming skinny because I think it's very triggering for a lot of people our age that grew up in the ‘80s and ’90s. It was the ‘Kate Moss era’ and you're like, ‘Oh, this is what we have to be attractive.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP