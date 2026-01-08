Kate Middleton will celebrate 'low-key' birthday with family after turning 'corner healthwise': expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton will likely receive a personal heirloom or a "priceless yet heartfelt gift" from King Charles III as she celebrates her 44th birthday Friday after turning a "corner healthwise," a royal expert told Fox News Digital.

"The down-to-earth Princess will be celebrating her birthday at a low-key private family gathering full of love and laughter," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained.

Chard added, "Having turned a corner healthwise, she is thankful for her personal blessings. Princess Catherine's path and focus is clear. Life is precious. She continues her work and passions with renewed gusto and balance."

She said that the Princess of Wales’ celebration will encompass "everything that matters to her: connection, humor, simplicity, creativity, culinary creations, the great outdoors, along with the love of her children."

Middleton also likes to bake with her children for her birthday, including what Chard describes as a "Royally Rich chocolate crunchy birthday cake creation, continuing a much loved family tradition. Prince George loves homegrown beetroot high in antioxidants, which will most likely be in the mix. A private fun and perhaps chocolatey chaotic time enjoyed by the Wales's."

She will likely also spend time outdoors with her family and may even take a cold swim in a private lake rumored to be part of their Forest Lodge estate.

"Catherine knows when protocol truly matters and when it doesn’t, space to breathe away from prying eyes is essential," Chard said.

She continued, "King Charles along with Queen Camilla will give a joint gift. A personal heirloom or a priceless yet heartfelt gift is certain for the King's darling daughter-in-law. King Charles views her as a great asset and calming influence within the royal family. Their special bond deepened by their shared health challenges. Nothing betters the gift of time."

Former royal butler Grant Harrold to Charles told Heart Bingo in commentary shared with Fox News Digital that when he worked for the king, "he would certainly have a private dinner. It wouldn't be a big family gathering, it'd just be a private dinner."

"I can almost guarantee that the King will still host a birthday party for his daughter-in-law," he added. "It’s possible that it will be on the actual day of the birthday, unless William's got something private arranged. There'll be a celebration and, food-wise, she will be eating some of the things that she likes."

Harrold said they may celebrate at the king’s home in the Cotswolds or in London.

He said he didn’t think the way royal birthdays have been celebrated has changed much over the years.

"They're kind of set in stone, and of course there's always a bit of a happy birthday around the table," he explained.

He continued, "The King would normally give a personal gift — something from his private collection of things that he likes to give people. It could also be something personal to do with his mother or grandmother. Again, there'll be drinks and a meal. So these are all things that are quite traditional."

The gift could be something like jewelry or even a more practical gift such as a bench or roses for her garden.

For William, "It could either be something jewel-based, or it could be something that she needs for the home, or it could be a mixture of both," he said. "He might even give her a pair of washing-up gloves, because that's happened. A pair of marigolds have been given in the Royal household in the past. You might get something a little bit silly because the Royals like to give silly presents."

Harrold continued, "I think that'll be certainly followed up with a piece of jewelry or something quite personal. Maybe even a trip away because we know that they do like to have their time away as a couple as well."

The princess revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing a round of chemotherapy in March 2024. In September of that year she said that she had finished her treatment.

She announced she was in remission a year ago.

On Thursday, while making a surprise visit to a hospital in London, Middleton made a rare admission about her treatment.

When a volunteer in the cancer wing of Charing Cross Hospital told the royal couple that chemotherapy patients are there for hours, the princess answered, "I know," then touched William’s arm, and reiterated, "We know," according to Hello! Magazine.

She also reportedly told a patient in an art therapy room at the hospital: "Creativity and nature played such a huge part in my recovery journey."

William reportedly told NHS Charities Together CEO and trustees, "Both of us had different experiences with hospitals, me working with the air ambulance and Catherine with her recent health journey, and coming here today reminds ourselves just how important all the teams are, all the staff, the patient sort of interactions."