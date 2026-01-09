John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis shows after deadly ICE shooting sparks unrest in the city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian John Mulaney announced he is postponing his Minneapolis shows following a fatal shooting during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that has sparked demonstrations across the city.

Mulaney shared the decision on Instagram, citing safety concerns after Wednesday’s shooting.

"What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking," Mulaney wrote in a message directed at his fans in Minneapolis. "I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience."

Mulaney said he could not move forward with the performances given current safety conditions.

"Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe."

He added details for fans who have tickets to his Minneapolis shows.

"Tickets for this weekend will be honored for their respective days of Friday through Sunday, April 10th, 11th and 12th. For any questions or refunds, please contact your point of purchase or Ticketmaster."

"I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed. I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk," he concluded.

Mulaney’s "Mr. Whatever" tour is set to resume performances on Jan. 15 in St. Louis, with additional stops scheduled in Seattle and New York.

Fans quickly reacted in the comments, largely praising the decision. "This was the right call," one supporter wrote.

Another added, "I hate it but I understand. I was looking forward to have a moment away from the horrors but it’ll have to wait."

The shooting that prompted the demonstrations occurred during an ICE operation in south Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials said agents were attempting to make arrests when Renee Nicole Good, 37, allegedly tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense.

Good was pronounced dead after being struck by gunfire. No ICE officers were reported killed, and the incident remains under investigation.