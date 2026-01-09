Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis shows after deadly ICE shooting sparks unrest in the city

Comedian is married to actress Olivia Munn; the couple share 2 children

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested Video

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested

Fox News Alexis McAdams provides the latest on the protests in Minneapolis and resulting arrests after an ICE-involved shooting left one woman dead Wednesday. Fox & Friends co-hosts weigh in.

Comedian John Mulaney announced he is postponing his Minneapolis shows following a fatal shooting during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that has sparked demonstrations across the city.

Mulaney shared the decision on Instagram, citing safety concerns after Wednesday’s shooting.

"What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking," Mulaney wrote in a message directed at his fans in Minneapolis. "I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience."

OLIVIA MUNN DOCUMENTED CANCER JOURNEY FOR SON TO SHOW HIM ‘I TRIED MY BEST' IF SHE 'DIDN’T MAKE IT'

John Mulaney performing

John Mulaney said that although it felt "unfair" to postpone his shows in Minneapolis, he felt the situation in the city is too "unsafe" to justify performing. (Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Mulaney said he could not move forward with the performances given current safety conditions.

"Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe."

John Mulaney

Mulaney's Minneapolis shows will now take place in April. (Netflix)

JEFFRIES CALLS NOEM 'STONE-COLD LIAR' OVER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING RESPONSE, DEMAND INVESTIGATIONS

He added details for fans who have tickets to his Minneapolis shows.

"Tickets for this weekend will be honored for their respective days of Friday through Sunday, April 10th, 11th and 12th. For any questions or refunds, please contact your point of purchase or Ticketmaster."

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney attend "An Unforgettable Evening" Benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mulaney is married to actress Olivia Munn, and they share two children. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund)

"I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed. I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk," he concluded.

Mulaney’s "Mr. Whatever" tour is set to resume performances on Jan. 15 in St. Louis, with additional stops scheduled in Seattle and New York.

Demonstrators hold signs and gather outside a government building during an immigration enforcement protest.

A group of people are seen outside the Whipple Building on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following the death of Renee Nicole Good. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Fans quickly reacted in the comments, largely praising the decision. "This was the right call," one supporter wrote.

Another added, "I hate it but I understand. I was looking forward to have a moment away from the horrors but it’ll have to wait."

The shooting that prompted the demonstrations occurred during an ICE operation in south Minneapolis, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Portrait of Renee Nicole Good

Renee Good, 37, was killed on Jan. 7. (ODU English Department/Facebook)

Officials said agents were attempting to make arrests when Renee Nicole Good, 37, allegedly tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense.

Good was pronounced dead after being struck by gunfire. No ICE officers were reported killed, and the incident remains under investigation.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

