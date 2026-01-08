Jenny McCarthy slams 'The View,' says 'over my dead body' she'd return to the show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Don't expect to see Jenny McCarthy back on "The View" anytime soon.

McCarthy, who appeared as a co-host on Season 17, insisted she would never return to the talk show despite requests for the former Playboy model to come back for reunions.

"They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows," she said during an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast." "I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

McCarthy claimed she was brought onto "The View" in 2013 to help make the show less polarizing.

"The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing," she explained. "They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys."

"Well, that lasted a week. That lasted a whole week," she said. "And back then, I didn't consider myself to be a political person, which is why I thought I was perfect for the job. After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'"

McCarthy's spot as a permanent panelist was meant to add "light, fluffy, and fun" commentary on topics like "The Bachelor" or "Dancing with the Stars," but things quickly changed.

"They're like, ‘Today we’re going to be discussing the hostage situation and whether the United States government should pay the ransom or not.’ And I was like, 'What?'" McCarthy recalled. "I'm like, ‘I just know who won 'Dancing with the Stars.’ So getting through that year was really difficult."

McCarthy recently revealed that she leans more conservative despite publicly identifying as politically independent. The former MTV host credited the latest administration as the reason she's vocal and "much more political."

"I'm much more political now in terms of having opinions because of — thank God — our latest administration has helped so much," she explained.

"But back then? Ooh, I would not, I would never even," McCarthy revealed.

