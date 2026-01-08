Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy slams 'The View,' says 'over my dead body' she'd return to the show

Former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy claimed 'The View' has asked her back for reunion shows but she refuses to 'step foot in that place'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg reveal secret 'reboot' to 10-year marriage Video

Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg reveal secret 'reboot' to 10-year marriage

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg told Fox News Digital that renewing their vows yearly allows them to "reboot" their marriage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Don't expect to see Jenny McCarthy back on "The View" anytime soon.

McCarthy, who appeared as a co-host on Season 17, insisted she would never return to the talk show despite requests for the former Playboy model to come back for reunions.

"They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows," she said during an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast." "I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

JENNY MCCARTHY REVEALS HOW SOME IN HOLLYWOOD ARE 'VERY SUPPORTIVE' OF 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN' MOVEMENT

Jenny McCarthy on TV

Jenny McCarthy said she'd never return to "The View" years after her difficult stint as a co-host on the show. (Michael Simon/Getty Images)

McCarthy claimed she was brought onto "The View" in 2013 to help make the show less polarizing.

"The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing," she explained. "They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys."

"Well, that lasted a week. That lasted a whole week," she said. "And back then, I didn't consider myself to be a political person, which is why I thought I was perfect for the job. After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?'"

Jenny McCarthy on The View

Jenny McCarthy appeared on "The View" as a permanent panelist in 2013. (Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

McCarthy's spot as a permanent panelist was meant to add "light, fluffy, and fun" commentary on topics like "The Bachelor" or "Dancing with the Stars," but things quickly changed.

"They're like, ‘Today we’re going to be discussing the hostage situation and whether the United States government should pay the ransom or not.’ And I was like, 'What?'" McCarthy recalled. "I'm like, ‘I just know who won 'Dancing with the Stars.’ So getting through that year was really difficult."

Jenny McCarthy and The View co-hosts

Jenny McCarthy claimed she was brought on "The View" to give light-hearted commentary on pop culture topics. (Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jenny McCarthy at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Jenny McCarthy said she is now more vocally political because of the latest administration. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

McCarthy recently revealed that she leans more conservative despite publicly identifying as politically independent. The former MTV host credited the latest administration as the reason she's vocal and "much more political."

"I'm much more political now in terms of having opinions because of — thank God — our latest administration has helped so much," she explained.

"But back then? Ooh, I would not, I would never even," McCarthy revealed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue