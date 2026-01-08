Bradley Cooper addresses plastic surgery rumors after getting approached by fans who told him he looks 'good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bradley Cooper is putting an end to the plastic surgery rumors — once and for all.

The 51-year-old actor addressed ongoing speculation about his appearance during the "SmartLess" podcast, revealing that the online chatter has spilled into his real life.

"Some people came up to me the last couple weeks," Bradley told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. "They're like, 'Oh, you look good!’"

The comments prompted a response from Arnett, who made clear he’s fed up with the rumors surrounding his celebrity friend.

"It made me mad because people say that all the time, and I’m like, it’s such a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know, you read that bulls--t stuff."

The topic was brought up after Arnett was previously asked to name one fact about Cooper that people don’t already know.

"I said, 'Well, there's a lot'," Arnett explained. "And then I was gonna say, because we keep reading it, ‘everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery.’ Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.’ Of course, he hasn’t!"

The exchange marked the first time Cooper has publicly weighed in on plastic surgery rumors, though it’s not the first time his appearance has sparked debate.

The actor previously faced backlash for wearing a prosthetic nose while portraying legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 film "Maestro," a transformation that drew criticism and forced Cooper to publicly defend the creative choice.

"The truth is I’ve done this whole project out of love," he shared on CBS Mornings at the time. He said his intentions were perfectly clear. "My nose is very similar to Lenny, actually," he added. "The prosthetic is like a silk sheet…"

"The Hangover" star has been romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid since 2023. The supermodel from Malibu has a 5-year-old daughter with former One Direction musician Zayn Malik, while Cooper and his ex, Irina Shayk, co-parent their 8-year-old daughter, Lea.