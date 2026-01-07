Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

TV

Jennette McCurdy admits Hollywood rewards dishonesty, calls industry ‘horrifying’

Former Nickelodeon star describes navigating industry politics as 'challenging' compared to writing, where you're 'rewarded for being truthful'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Jan. 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Jan. 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennette McCurdy admitted the hardest part of returning to Hollywood isn’t the work itself, but realizing dishonesty is rewarded in the industry.

While promoting her latest projects, McCurdy reflected on the stark contrast between writing and producing for television. The former child star described an industry culture that often prizes strategy over sincerity, calling the political maneuvering "challenging" to navigate as she works to turn her bestselling memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," into a TV show.

"It's really interesting because, for writing, you're really rewarded for being truthful," McCurdy said during an episode of "Call Her Daddy." "And, you know, I'm show running and… executive producing ['I'm Glad My Mom Died']. And producing, you're kind of rewarded for not being truthful. So it's a lot of like, OK, how can we tell this person one thing but kind of do another? I won't lie, it's been challenging navigating the politics of it. And I feel much more connected to my books. Like I'm so, so much more excited about talking about ‘Half His Age,’ because that's something that's 100% what I have chosen. That's 100% every decision that was made in the process of this is something that I believe in and something that I support and something that I love."

"There's no games involved," she added. "There's no chess match involved. It's just, 'Hey, here's my heart. Take it or leave it.'"

NICKELODEON STAR JENNETTE MCCURDY CLAIMS MOM GAVE HER SHOWERS UNTIL SHE WAS 18, MADE HER ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’

Jennette McCurdy poses for a photo at an event wearing red

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy reflected on the challenges of adapting her bestselling memoir "I’m Glad My Mom Died" for television. (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

McCurdy added that "it's horrifying" having an inside look at the film and TV industry.

The now 33-year-old actress' 2022 memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," is being made into a TV show starring Jennifer Aniston as her mom. She wrote the book after unpacking her childhood trauma in the wake of her mother's death. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 after battling cancer.

In her memoir, McCurdy revealed she had been pushed into acting by her mother at a young age. The actress and author got her start as a child star and became well known for starring in the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," which also starred Ariana Grande.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jennette McCurdy and her mother

Jennette McCurdy's mom passed away in 2013. Jennifer Aniston will portray Debra McCurdy, Jennette’s late mother, in the upcoming TV adaptation of her memoir. (Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

According to McCurdy, she struggled with eating disorders and anxiety tied to her mother's manipulation.

She detailed during the "Call Her Daddy" appearance her mom's reaction when McCurdy attempted to broach the subject of quitting acting.

"There was one time when I had tried to bring it up to my mom and said like, 'I really, I don't wanna act anymore.' I was in the car, we were in our old Ford Windstar on the 101, and she really instantly went into that kind of — the mood switch that was really, really common to her. Where it was, "What? No, you're gonna break mommy's heart. What? No, you're so good. This is our chance, this is our chance, this is our family's chance.'"

"And it's, I mean, it's hysterics, it's that, but it's like tears pouring down the cheek screaming like really, really hysterical response." 

Jeannette McCurdy during an interview

Jennette McCurdy recalled her mother’s emotional reaction when she said she wanted to quit acting as a child during an episode of "Call Her Daddy." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande on Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy first rose to fame on the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and later "Sam & Cat." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

McCurdy explained she didn't feel supported by her mom.

"I felt that… it was… if I'm being a character, then it's, 'Oh my God, you're Josie, and you're so good at being Josie. You're so good at being this character.'"

"But it wasn't, 'What's going on with Jennette? Are you OK? Seems like you were dealing with a lot of pressure. How can I help?'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue