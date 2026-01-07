Jennette McCurdy admits Hollywood rewards dishonesty, calls industry ‘horrifying’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennette McCurdy admitted the hardest part of returning to Hollywood isn’t the work itself, but realizing dishonesty is rewarded in the industry.

While promoting her latest projects, McCurdy reflected on the stark contrast between writing and producing for television. The former child star described an industry culture that often prizes strategy over sincerity, calling the political maneuvering "challenging" to navigate as she works to turn her bestselling memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," into a TV show.

"It's really interesting because, for writing, you're really rewarded for being truthful," McCurdy said during an episode of "Call Her Daddy." "And, you know, I'm show running and… executive producing ['I'm Glad My Mom Died']. And producing, you're kind of rewarded for not being truthful. So it's a lot of like, OK, how can we tell this person one thing but kind of do another? I won't lie, it's been challenging navigating the politics of it. And I feel much more connected to my books. Like I'm so, so much more excited about talking about ‘Half His Age,’ because that's something that's 100% what I have chosen. That's 100% every decision that was made in the process of this is something that I believe in and something that I support and something that I love."

"There's no games involved," she added. "There's no chess match involved. It's just, 'Hey, here's my heart. Take it or leave it.'"

NICKELODEON STAR JENNETTE MCCURDY CLAIMS MOM GAVE HER SHOWERS UNTIL SHE WAS 18, MADE HER ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’

McCurdy added that "it's horrifying" having an inside look at the film and TV industry.

The now 33-year-old actress' 2022 memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," is being made into a TV show starring Jennifer Aniston as her mom. She wrote the book after unpacking her childhood trauma in the wake of her mother's death. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 after battling cancer.

In her memoir, McCurdy revealed she had been pushed into acting by her mother at a young age. The actress and author got her start as a child star and became well known for starring in the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," which also starred Ariana Grande.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to McCurdy, she struggled with eating disorders and anxiety tied to her mother's manipulation.

She detailed during the "Call Her Daddy" appearance her mom's reaction when McCurdy attempted to broach the subject of quitting acting.

"There was one time when I had tried to bring it up to my mom and said like, 'I really, I don't wanna act anymore.' I was in the car, we were in our old Ford Windstar on the 101, and she really instantly went into that kind of — the mood switch that was really, really common to her. Where it was, "What? No, you're gonna break mommy's heart. What? No, you're so good. This is our chance, this is our chance, this is our family's chance.'"

"And it's, I mean, it's hysterics, it's that, but it's like tears pouring down the cheek screaming like really, really hysterical response."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McCurdy explained she didn't feel supported by her mom.

"I felt that… it was… if I'm being a character, then it's, 'Oh my God, you're Josie, and you're so good at being Josie. You're so good at being this character.'"

"But it wasn't, 'What's going on with Jennette? Are you OK? Seems like you were dealing with a lot of pressure. How can I help?'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP