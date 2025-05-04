Former 'American Idol' judge Paula Abdul jokes that Simon Cowell left her 'permanently damaged'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paula Abdul's "American Idol" days are still very much with her.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 62-year-old singer, dancer and choreographer opened up about the challenges she had to overcome, being the only female judge on the singing competition show alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 to 2009.

"Being the only woman on the panel, I had to overcome the guy on the left of me. Starts with a 'S' and ends with 'imon' and the left side of my brain is permanently damaged with a British accent," Abdul, who often had playful onscreen tiffs with Cowell, said during the Dance and Dialogue "Celebrate LA!" Event on April 30. "But no big deal because at least I had Randy to the right of me."

As far as how the newest "Idol" judge, Carrie Underwood, is doing, Abdul had nothing but positive feedback.

"Carrie has an unbelievable advantage, having come from her humble beginning of being on the show," she said. "She was such a magnificent artist, as a contestant, and she's gone on to have the most stellar career. She comes back, and she's giving back as well. She's doing a great job."

When Underwood was a contestant on "American Idol's" fourth season in 2005, Cowell shared a bold prediction about the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native's future.

"Carrie, you’re not just the girl to beat. You’re the person to beat," he said after the aspiring country singer performed rock band Heart's hit "Alone."

"I will make a prediction. Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner."

Underwood revealed she would be returning to "American Idol" in a video she shared in August 2024.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink and Ashley Hume contributed to this post.