Paula Abdul on Katy Perry's reported $25M 'American Idol' payday: 'Good for her'

Paula Abdul is sharing her thoughts on Katy Perry's shocking "American Idol" salary.

According to a 2018 Wall Street Journal article, Perry, 34, makes $25 million each year for acting as a judge on "American Idol," which now airs on ABC after 15 years on Fox.

Abdul, 57, who served as a judge from 2002 to 2009, is rumored to have earned between $5 million and $8 million per season.

On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," a caller asked Abdul about her thoughts on Perry's salary.

"Well, good for her, good for her," said the "Cold Hearted Snake" songstress. "Why not?"

Cohen, 51, praised Abdul for not being bitter about the pay difference.

Abdul expressed similar thoughts in a 2017 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," adding: "Let's just put it on the record, I was not getting paid $25 million."

The '80s diva also reveals that she's seen "a couple" episodes of the reboot, which now features Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as judges alongside Perry.

In 2017, on "Cubby and Carolina in the Morning Show," Perry discussed her excitement over her salary.

"I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid," Perry said on the show. "I got paid more than pretty much any guy that's been on that show. And by the way, I love men."

NBC reported in 2008 that Simon Cowell earned $36 million per season.

As far as the rest of the judges, Richie, 70, earns $10 million, host Ryan Seacrest and Bryan, 43, each earn $12 million.

In previous years, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban each got $3.5 million and Jennifer Lopez earned $15 million.