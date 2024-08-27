Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Underwood says her 'American Idol' judging style will focus on 3 key traits

'Jesus, Take the Wheel' singer Carrie Underwood replaces Katy Perry as a judge on season 25

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Carrie Underwood's "American Idol" return is 20 years in the making.

The "Before He Cheats" singer was recently tapped to replace Katy Perry on the judges' panel for the 25th season of the hit competition show. 

During an appearance at SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour inside Resorts World Las Vegas, Underwood gave insight on the three ways she plans to fairly judge the contestants.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD REPLACING KATY PERRY AS JUDGE NEXT SEASON

Carrie Underwood People's Choice Awards

Carrie Underwood has a few judging techniques up her sleeves for "American Idol." (Chris Polk)

"I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind," she told Buzz Brainard. "I think that's the whole point 'cause people are coming in, and you know … it's dreams."

Underwood added, "You're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together."

‘AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD ADMITS THE ‘BIG PROBLEM’ SHE FACES IN NEW ROLE AS JUDGE

In 2005, the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer took home the top prize and won "American Idol." Underwood reflected on the two decades since she took a chance on the show, which turned her into one of the biggest country music stars of all time.

Country star Carrie Underwood sports denim jumper.

Carrie Underwood joined Buzz Brainard on SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

"Twenty years… since I auditioned, in August, ya, so here we are," she told Brainard about returning to her competition show roots.

The radio host noted it was also "kind of a win" to have two country artists on the judging panel now that Underwood will be sitting alongside Luke Bryan.

"That's right. Well, I feel like I've been very blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be part of many other genres of music as well," Underwood said. 

Carrie Underwood red carpet

Carrie Underwood first found fame on "American Idol" 20 years ago. (Getty Images)

"I mean, I've got a song with Papa Roach right now. It's a lot of fun. I like to think that I'm versatile, and hopefully when I listen to people come in and audition I can have any lense I need to put on as far as what kind of music I'm thinking."

Auditions for the new season began Aug. 12.

Underwood recently announced an extension of her "Reflection" Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, with a number of shows added through spring 2025.

She began her residency in December 2021, and due to popular demand, has extended the series multiple times.

Carrie Underwood in a red bustier top and jean shorts with red trim sings passionately into the microphone

Carrie Underwood has extended her "Reflection" Las Vegas residency multiple times. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG Presents)

It is yet to be determined how her work in Sin City will affect filming and judging the singing competition.

Perry announced in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she would be leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons with the show. 

