Simon Cowell was 'unfit' before devastating bike accident broke his back: 'Happened for a reason'

Simon Cowell proved that he’s not afraid to get back on his bike after he suffered a severe accident.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge detailed the tragic moment after he broke his back during a bike crash in 2020.

"It was painful, it wasn’t great," Cowell, 63, said during an appearance on "Today."

"However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn’t know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards," he noted. "And I’m like, ‘My God.’ Things like that, I believe, happened for a reason."

The former "American Idol" judge continued to say his devastating accident didn’t stop him from continuing to ride his bike.

"I’m still going to stay on my bike," he asserted. "I’m obsessed with these things."

Cowell’s comments come after he was involved in a series of bike crashes in the last several years.

He broke his back in an electric biking accident in August 2020 and had to undergo an extensive six-hour surgery to repair the damage.

"It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t [have] been able to walk," he told "Extra" in 2021.

More recently in January 2022, the television personality was hospitalized following a crash on his electric bicycle near his home in London.

Cowell rode his bike when he "crashed to the ground" and "broke his arm," a source confirmed with Fox News Digital at the time.

He candidly spoke out about his bike accidents during his appearance on "Today" with other "America’s Got Talent" judges.

As Cowell, along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Terry Crews gear up for season 18, the star-studded group dished on their "family" dynamic on the hit talent competition show.

"When we say we are a family it does actually feel that way because we like each other," Cowell remarked.

The new season of "America’s Got Talent" is scheduled to premiere on May 30.