Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley play final show as a duo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music stars Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line played their last show as a duo.

The two gave their final performance as Florida Georgia Line during the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night, ending the show with one of their biggest hits, "Cruise."

Hubbard and Kelley have been a duo for a decade, with their first album "Here's to the Good Times" released in 2012.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE'S BRIAN KELLEY FORMS HIS NEW LABEL TO PURSUE SOLO MUSIC

The speculation of their parting dates back to the beginning of 2021 when they started to speak about their plans to pursue solo projects. At the time, they continued to reassure fans that they weren't splitting up. They released their fifth album "Life Rolls On" together in February 2021. Kelley dropped his first solo album "Sunshine State of Mind," in June.

"It's really just a fun time to be alive and to be able to create because, you know, Tyler can do his thing. I can do my thing. We can do our thing together," Kelley said to Fox News Digital in 2021. "I think at the end of the day, it really adds to what we built with FGL."

Hubbard followed suit, dropping his own six song EP in August 2022 "Dancin' In The Country" and has plans to release his full debut album in the beginning of 2023.

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE AND NELLY SHARE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT ‘LIL BIT’ MUSIC VIDEO: ‘LET’S ROLL, Y'ALL!'

Hubbard touched upon Florida Georgia Line's split on "The Bobby Bones Show" in July.

On the show, he shared that even though a lot of people have speculated that their break was initiated by political differences, that was not the case. He also said there is no bad blood between them and added that Kelley is "like a brother" to him.

According to Hubbard, fans won't be able to see Florida Georgia Line performing together again any time soon. He added during the show that maybe they would get back together in 10 to 15 years.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Even though the country music stars are no longer a duo, they have lots of solo plans. Kelley is gearing up for more shows for his Florida residency while Hubbard is joining Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on tour in the fall.