Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley forms his new label to pursue solo music

Brian Kelley, best known as being a member of the band Florida Georgia Line, is pursuing his solo music career under a new label.

The musician has a new partnership with Warner Music Nashville and formed Nashville South Records, Billboard reported. Kelley plans on releasing a full album by the end of the year.

"I couldn't be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I'm humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I've been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level," Kelley told the outlet. "This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what's next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y'all!"

Kelley teased his new music on social media Wednesday. "There’s a new kind of cowboy in town... who’s ready to ride this wave?" he wrote.

"We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors," said Warner Music Nashville EVP A&R Cris Lacy. "I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!"

Just because Kelley is creating his own music doesn't mean FGL is over. He and bandmate Tyler Hubbard released their fifth studio album, "Life Rolls On," last month.

In January, the pair confirmed that they're releasing solo music but not breaking up. "We love our fans and want to share with you guys everything we are working on and excited about this year. Here’s to 2021 being the BEST YEAR YET. Let’s gooooo!" FGL tweeted.

"We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world," Hubbard said. "We're going to continue our journey, and you as our fans have changed our lives."

"We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically," he added.

In November, FGL confirmed they took a little break from each other because of differing views on the election.

The artists agreed right now they're "on great terms" and "feeling stronger than ever."