Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley releasing solo music but not breaking up

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley aren't breaking up despite both artists releasing new solo music.

The duo assured fans about their commitment to working together in a candid video on social media during which they emphasized being "transparent and real" with their fans.

"We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, of our journey," Hubbard, 33, said.

Their upcoming album, "Life Rolls On," will drop in February but Kelley, 35, is also working on a solo album and Hubbard is releasing "Undivided," on Jan. 13.

"I did a lot of soul-searching, man," Kelley explained. "I took some time off of writing songs and just didn't know I was searching for… kind of where I landed was falling in love with my guitar and writing more than ever."

In 2021, the pair said they are ready to pursue solo endeavors.

"We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world," Hubbard said. "We're going to continue our journey, and you as our fans have changed our lives."

"We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically," he added. Hubbard clarified that FGL isn't breaking up but rather "just venturing out."

"We just want to keep it real with you guys," he concluded.

In November, FGL confirmed they took a little break from each other because of differing views on the election.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren, Hubbard explained, "I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political — you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on."

Kelley and Hubbard differ in their political views. Kelley is more conservative while Hubbard is more liberal.

The artists agreed right now they're "on great terms" and "feeling stronger than ever."

"We might have different views or different sets of opinions ... but, ultimately, we're a lot alike, and we think a lot alike," Hubbard insisted, "and we — you know, we, we both believe in God, and we both put our faith in Him, and we know that He's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden."