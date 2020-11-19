Florida Georgia Line is still together but they did need a break from each other during election

Despite recent rumors, bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley confirmed that Florida Georgia Line isn't breaking up.

The musicians also addressed the reason why they briefly unfollowed each other on social media, which had fans speculating about a rift between the two of them.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren, Hubbard and Kelley cited the 2020 presidential election as the issue why they had to take some space from each other.

Hubbard explained, "I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political — you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on."

Kelley and Hubbard differ in their political views. Kelley is more conservative while Hubbard is more liberal but the two asserted they are no harsh words or feelings between them.

"I even called [Kelley] and told him, I said, ‘Hey, buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your [Instagram] Stories right now. So I'm just going to — so that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother,'" Hubbard added. "I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal."

The artists agreed right now they're "on great terms" and "feeling stronger than ever."

"We might have different views or different sets of opinions ... but, ultimately, we're a lot alike, and we think a lot alike," Hubbard insisted, "and we — you know, we, we both believe in God, and we both put our faith in Him, and we know that He's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden."

In fact, their relationship means so much to them, they've even attended therapy together.

"We've sat with each other and wanted to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out," Hubbard described. "Because we're brothers, and that's what brothers do. And brothers don't always get along."

"We've worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that's ... made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners," Hubbard said.

Meanwhile, Kelley teased that he might keep their "feud" going just to have a little fun. "We are going to go full WWE on this thing," he joked.