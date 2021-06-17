Florida Georgia Line and Nelly share behind-the-scenes look at 'Lil Bit' music video: 'Let’s roll, y’all!'

EXCLUSIVE: Country music duo Florida Georgia Line has teamed with hip-hop icon Nelly for their collaborative song and music video, "Lil Bit."

The musical bunch shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the video with Fox News.

In the footage, fans get a peek at how production was handled amid the coronavirus pandemic with nearly all crew members adhering to safety protocols and wearing face masks whether they're carrying props, steaming clothes or carrying out another important task.

The set was at a true lakeside property with plenty of outdoor activities, as people could be seen fishing off of a dock on the set – though some of the younger attendees weren't too keen on touching the day's catch.

"Florida Georgia Line just came through and shut it down," said director Chris Scholar as their filming wrapped in the evening.

In a statement to Fox News, Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said: "There’s nothing like the good energy we feel when we get to join up on something fun with our boy Nelly. We’ve got such a strong brotherhood and will always jump at the chance to collaborate together. It’s been wild to see the reaction to ‘Lil Bit’ and we’re just excited to be along for the ride! Hope everyone is turning it up this summer! Let’s roll, y’all!"

Added Nelly: "We had a lot of fun filming this video at a really dope lake house in Nashville. The little kids were fishing and everything."

"I’m happy with the way the video came out – simple … friends and family hang out to good music!" he shared.

In the music video, released on June 14, Hubbard and Kelley gather at a sunny lakeside property and wonder where their mutual friend, Nelly, is.

At that exact moment, the "Just a Dream" musician calls the duo and reveals that he’s made it to town.

Throughout the video, Nelly can be seen riding shotgun down various country roads with Kelley driving, entertaining crowds of people as they pass by.

"And she said, ‘Take me to the country / Show me where you from / I said, ‘Shawty, you gon' love me / And we gon' have some fun,’" they sing in the chorus. "I bring out my big wheel / And you can climb on up / Girl, I think you a big deal / Now show your boy some love / Huh, just a lil' bit."

In a release, Nelly described the genre-bending song as a "country/club banger" and explained that the rollout for this song differed from previous releases because he couldn’t perform it in front of a live audience.

"I am used to releasing music with my fans, so this process was new for me," the musician said in the release. "We started with TV performances and then to radio – but the fans seem to really love the song and I am grateful for their awesome support."

The singer performed the tune on various shows including "Dancing with the Stars," "The Voice" and "Good Morning America" and it is now "rapidly approaching Platinum certification," the release said, and is the number one "most added song at Country radio."

"Lil Bit" is the first single from Nelly’s upcoming EP, "The Heartland," which will have strong country music influences.

The rapper previously worked with the popular country duo back in 2013 when he appeared on a remix of their hit song "Cruise."

