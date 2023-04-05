Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie cause of death revealed: report

Christine McVie, a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, died from a stroke in November. She was 79.

The British-born songwriter suffered an "ischemic stroke," commonly characterized by a blood clot obstructing blood flow in the brain.

A secondary cause was listed as "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," according to People magazine. The National Cancer Institute lists malignant metastasis as the development of a secondary site of cancer cells growing at a rapid rate, and unknown primary means "the place the cancer began is not known."

Christine died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79 in London.

McVie was the creative force behind some of Fleetwood Mac 's biggest hits, including "Everywhere," "Little Lies," "Say You Love Me," "Songbird" and "Don't Stop."

Her family shared a statement on Instagram following her death.

"On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death," they wrote. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.

"She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

Fleetwood Mac also shared a statement on McVie's Instagram account.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," it said. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Stevie Nicks also penned a tribute to her "best friend" along with a handwritten note and photo of herself with McVie.

"A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to get to London but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day (written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…"

The hitmaker quoted lyrics from the HAIM song "Hallelujah," leading with the verse "I had a best friend but she has come to pass. One I wish I could see now."

Nicks signed her note with a touching message for McVie. She wrote, "See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me — Always, Stevie."

McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities — notably fellow singer-songwriters Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham .

Born Christine Perfect, McVie originally became known as a member of the British blues band Chicken Shack, which she joined in 1967.

She sang lead vocals on the band's cover of Etta James' song "I'd Rather Go Blind," which hit No. 14 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1969. McVie received back-to-back Melody Maker awards for best female vocalist in 1969 and 1970.

Before her death, Rolling Stone asked if a final tour with Fleetwood Mac was in the works, and Christine admitted her health likely wouldn't allow her to perform.

"I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem that debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak," she said.

