Stevie Nicks announces tour dates for fall 2022

Stevie Nicks is hitting the road once again for her fall 2022 tour. The "Edge of Seventeen" singer has a busy couple of months ahead after she announced on Monday via Instagram that she was going on a fall tour with special guest Vanessa Carlton.

"Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone," Nicks wrote on her Instagram post.

The tour kicks off on September 13 in Clarkston, Michigan and wraps up on October 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Some of Nick’s other stops include Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona and Nashville, Tennessee.

The Fleetwood Mac vocalist canceled her 2021 tour back in August of that year due to rising Covid cases.

In her post, Nicks wrote "these are challenging times with challenging decisions that need to be made."

"While I am vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the last 5 performances I had planned for 2021," she shared.

In April 2022, Nick’s announced on her Instagram four June concerts in Ridgefield, Washington, Mountain View, California, Salt Lake City, Utah and Noblesville Indiana.

In addition to Nicks tour with Vanessa Carlton, she is also performing at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois on September 8 and 10 as well as Sea Hear Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 17. She is also performing at the Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut on September 24 and Ohana Festival on September 30 in Dana Point, California.

In recent years, Nicks was inducted for a second time into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – (her first was in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac – and performed during the induction ceremony with Harry Styles in 2019. Nicks also released a concert film called "24 Karat Concert" in October 2020, put out a new song that same year called "Show Them the Way." She also sang her popular songs at The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2022.

The tickets for her fall tour go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10AM on the singers' website, stevienickofficial.com.

Stevie Nicks fall tour dates:

September 13-Pine Knob Music Theatre-Clarkson, Michigan

September 19-Xfinity Center-Mansfield, Massachusetts

September 22-Main Savings Amphitheatre-Bangor Maine

October 3-Hollywood Bowl-Los Angeles, California

October 6- Ak-Chin Pavilion-Phoenix, Arizona

October 9-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion-The Woodlands, Texas

October 12-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre-Alpharetta, Georgia

October 16- Ascend Amphitheater-Nashville, Tennessee

October 19-Credit One Stadium-Charleston, South Carolina

October 22-PNC Music Pavilion-Charlotte, North Carolina

October 25- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre-Tampa, Florida

October 28- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre-West Palm Beach, Florida